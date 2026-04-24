Nigeria: Govt Approves 100% Duty Tour Allowance for Civil Servants

The Federal Government has approved a review and increase in peculiar allowances for civil servants, as well as the payment of 100 per cent Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) for officers attending approved training programmes.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Walson-Jack said that the welfare measures formed part of the administration's commitment to repositioning the Federal Civil Service and improving workers' productivity.

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According to her, officers on the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure and the Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure would benefit from the reviewed peculiar allowance.

She added that the revised allowance had been structured across all grade levels to ensure meaningful increases in take-home pay for workers.

She also announced that civil servants attending approved training programmes at designated manpower development institutions would henceforth receive full DTA, irrespective of whether they needed to travel.

She listed the institutions as the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), and six Federal Training Centres located in Lagos, Calabar, Enugu, Maiduguri, Ilorin and Kaduna.

"This sends a clear message that government is committed to investing in its workforce, and financial inconvenience will no longer hinder professional development," she said.

The Head of Service further said that key allowances such as Estacode, book allowance and other official entitlements had also been reviewed upward to reflect current economic realities.

She added that the Federal Executive Council had earlier approved a landmark exit benefits scheme for treasury-funded civil servants under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

According to her, the scheme provides 100 per cent of a retiring employee's total annual emoluments as additional retirement benefits, effective from Jan. 1, 2026.

Walson-Jack also said that the Employees' Compensation Scheme had been operationalised to provide compensation for civil servants who suffer work-related injuries, occupational diseases, disability or death in the course of duty.

She said the scheme complemented the existing Group Life Assurance Scheme and expanded social protection for workers and their families.

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The Head of Service further announced a N10 billion housing loan scheme for civil servants to improve access to home ownership.

She said the loan would be facilitated through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board.

Walson-Jack said the measures reflected President Bola Tinubu's commitment to rewarding civil servants and strengthening the machinery of government.

She urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to sustain collaboration in delivering reforms and improved public service outcomes.

Walson-Jack also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hajiya Salamatu Ahmed, Executive Secretary of the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, to activate the new housing loan scheme.(NAN)