Liberia: Stand Wants Pres. Boakai's Peace Award Canceled

Solidarity and Trust for a New Day has demanded that the Center for African Peace and Conflict Resolution cancel a planned peace award for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, arguing that the honor contradicts the governance and human rights record of his administration.

In a statement issued April 23, STAND questioned the decision by CAPCR to honor Boakai, arguing that the award overlooks what the group described as accumulating accountability gaps, weakening democratic norms and deteriorating civic freedoms under his administration.

"Peace cannot be externally awarded while democratic space is constrained and violated at home," STAND said.

The organization described the timing of the planned honor as deeply insensitive, noting that many Liberians are navigating economic hardship, inequality and limited access to basic services. It warned that proceeding with the award would project a misleading image of Liberia to the international community at the precise moment when domestic realities tell a different story.

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Central to STAND's case is a disconnect it says exists between how Liberia is perceived abroad and how it is experienced at home. The group cited remarks attributed to President Boakai in which he allegedly referred to critics as "barking dogs," arguing that such language reflects the administration's broader posture toward dissent and accountability. "These are not isolated or abstract concerns," STAND said. "They reflect a sustained pattern of governance failures that stands in direct contradiction to the principles of peace, accountability, and justice."

On the rule of law, STAND pointed to what it described as constitutional tensions and alleged due process violations in specific cases, and criticized the conduct of the Liberia National Police, citing repeated allegations of excessive force during protests. The group said the pattern raises serious questions about accountability and professionalism within the security sector that have not been adequately addressed.

STAND also raised concern over what it characterized as a shrinking civic space, saying peaceful protests have been disrupted or restricted in ways that undermine democratic participation. It cited the controversy surrounding the expulsion of former lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah as another example of political interference undermining institutional credibility.

On the economic front, the group linked its governance concerns to rising living costs, public spending questions and corruption, arguing that these pressures on ordinary citizens must be weighed in any honest assessment of the administration's record. It also highlighted tensions in concession areas, where disputes over natural resources have led to conflicts between communities and companies, complicating any straightforward narrative of peace and stability.

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STAND referenced incidents involving its own members, including reported arrests and attacks on participants in peaceful protests, as evidence that civic freedoms remain under pressure. It also questioned the inclusion of senior security officials in official government delegations, citing unresolved allegations linked to security operations and incidents involving civilian deaths.

The group warned CAPCR directly that proceeding with the award carries reputational consequences for the organization and its partners. It called for an immediate reconsideration, urging the awarding body to ensure its decision is grounded in what it described as "truth, accountability, and rigorous scrutiny" rather than political considerations.