Liberia: Court Tosses Prosecution's Bail Challenge, Orders Samuel Jackson's Property Returned

Criminal Court 'C' has dismissed the prosecution's challenge to Samuel P. Jackson's bail bond and ordered the return of personal property seized from his residence, ruling that prosecutors missed the mandatory legal deadline to contest the bond and that the continued confiscation of his belongings was unjustified.

Presiding Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie signed the ruling April 22, 2026, dealing a significant setback to the prosecution in a case involving charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide.

The dispute centered on a Property Valuation Bond Jackson filed April 9, 2026, to secure his release while the case proceeds. Prosecutors moved to quash the bond and have Jackson rearrested, arguing it lacked an Affidavit of Sureties and failed to meet Central Bank of Liberia requirements.

The court rejected both arguments. Judge Willie found that prosecutors did not serve their exceptions until April 15, six days after the bond was approved and three days past the deadline mandated by the Criminal Procedure Law. That alone was sufficient to invalidate the prosecution's challenge.

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The court further found that the primary purpose of a criminal appearance bond is to secure the defendant's presence in court, not to function as a financial indemnity instrument as the prosecution had argued. Judge Willie noted that Jackson has complied fully with his reporting conditions, appearing at the Sheriff's office every Thursday at 1:00 p.m. as ordered.

The ruling also addressed a Bill of Information filed by the defense, which described what it characterized as involuntary servitude, a situation in which the Liberia National Police had barricaded Jackson's property and confiscated personal items including laptops, laptop bags, mobile phones, personal materials and door keys. The defense argued the investigation was complete and the continued seizure of the property violated Jackson's rights.

The prosecution countered that the matter was moot, claiming some items had already been turned over to the Sheriff. The court rejected that framing, asserting its authority to ensure the full return of the defendant's belongings.

Jackson's liberty is maintained under strict conditions. He must continue to report to the Sheriff's office every Thursday, his passport and travel documents remain in court custody, and a Writ of Ne Exeat Republica remains in force, barring him from leaving Liberia until the case is fully litigated.