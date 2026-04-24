Nigeria: 2027 - Hamzat's Candidature Sealed - Obasa, Gos

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa; Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, popularly called GOS; and Senator Musiliu Obanikoro have assured the Lagos State gubernatorial aspirant, who is the incumbent Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, of victory, saying his candidature has been sealed.

The chieftains made the remarks during separate visits as Hamzat's train of consultation moved to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, where he met the party leaders, led by Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, in the company of the State Working Committee.

From there to the residence of Obasa and ended at the house of GOS.

In his remarks, Obasa affirmed to the gathering that Hamzat's candidature "has been sealed". I had discussions with those who matter, and the conclusion is that Hamzat will carry the party's banner.

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"We love you, we support you, and we will do everything to ensure that we win the election".

Solomon urged Mushin residents to ensure that they come out en masse on election day to cast their votes for APC. " That's the one way you can demonstrate your loyalty to our party and our government."

Earlier, while addressing party leaders, Hamzat assured them of his plans for Lagos, stressing that Lagos's importance in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized.

"The truth of the matter is that if Lagos fails, Nigeria will have problems, and we must not fail.

"Moreso, we must ensure that what happened in 2023 should not happen again in 2027. We must ensure a resounding victory for our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the next election, and a similar victory for APC in Lagos.

"Our opponents are trying to demarket our election, simply because they cannot win. That's why they're doing everything possible to disapprove of everything good things have been done by Tinubu's administration," he said.

Responding, APC leader, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, in his address, assured the party's commitment to Hamzat's political aspiration.

"We support you, we trust you, and we are very confident of your competency and humility, "Ojelabi stated.

Obanikoro, while extolling the virtues of Hamzat, said any sincere mind that can interrogate the pedigree of Hamzat will know that Lagos is in good hands.

"Lagos must not decline, but must grow higher and higher, and with Dr. Hamzat to be at the helm of affairs, Lagos will continue to soar higher and higher. "