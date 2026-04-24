Nigeria: NMA - Lagos Faction Condemns Abuja Meeting Amid National Leadership Crisis

The criticism comes against the backdrop of a wider leadership crisis within the association at the national level.

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has condemned a meeting of some doctors held in Abuja on 22 April, describing it as unconstitutional, illegal and a threat to the unity of the association.

Babajide Saheed, who signed the statement, criticised the gathering on Thursday, saying it was convened in defiance of an earlier directive issued by the National Officers Committee (NOC) of the association under the leadership of Bala Audu.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that Mr Saheed continues to present himself as chairman of the Lagos State branch despite being recently disowned following a leadership change within the state chapter. Temidire Ewonowo has since been recognised as chairman by the association's legitimate structure.

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National leadership crisis

The criticism comes against the backdrop of a wider leadership crisis within the association at the national level.

On Wednesday, delegates of the association reportedly held an Emergency Delegates Meeting in Abuja attended by 63 members, including chairmen and secretaries from 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a report by Punch Newspaper, citing the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) delegates at the meeting suspended the National President of the association, Bala Audu, over alleged breaches of the association's constitution.

The report also noted that the decision followed concerns raised by members over the handling of the forthcoming national elections, including the disqualification of six aspirants by NOC over alleged documentation issues.

At the meeting, delegates reportedly constituted a caretaker committee led by Ekpe Phillips to oversee the affairs of the association pending the election and further internal review processes.

They also recommended that the disqualification of the aspirants be reviewed through appropriate internal mechanisms and resolved that previously disqualified candidates should be allowed to participate in the election following a vote conducted at the meeting.

Emeka Ayogu, Chairman of the NMA-FCT, reportedly supported the resolutions, saying members opted for the meeting after earlier attempts at dialogue failed.

The association is expected to hold its Annual General Meeting in Kano between 27 April and 3 May.

'Illegal meeting'

Mr Saheed said the Abuja meeting neither enjoyed the support nor endorsement of the Lagos branch and should not be recognised within the association's constitutional framework.

He described the gathering as illegal, reckless, and highly unprofessional, adding that it amounted to a "deliberate assault on the constitutional order, institutional integrity, and collective unity" of the association.

Mr Saheed said any decisions, resolutions or pronouncements from the meeting are "null, void, and of no consequence whatsoever" to the governance structure of the association.

He accused those behind the meeting of prioritising political ambition over the welfare and professional dignity of doctors.

"It is highly unfortunate that certain individuals appear to be more interested in the desperate acquisition of political positions within the association than in the genuine welfare, professional dignity, and advancement of Nigerian doctors," he said.

Mr Saheed added that leadership within the association must never be reduced to a selfish contest for personal ambition at the expense of constitutional order and collective professional responsibility.

He also faulted individuals who, according to him, had remained silent during earlier agitation for improved welfare, remuneration and working conditions, but had now become vocal when leadership positions were in contention.

Welfare concerns and accountability

Mr Saheed said the development comes at a time when the association is recording progress on remuneration at the federal level, stressing the need to ensure that such gains extend to doctors in state service.

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He urged members to hold state governments accountable, insisting that conditions applicable to federal doctors should equally apply to state-employed doctors.

According to him, ongoing internal actions risk weakening collective efforts to improve doctors' welfare due to personal struggles for power and political relevance.

"At a time when unity and strategic engagement are needed to consolidate these gains, they have chosen division, illegality, and unconstitutional distractions," he said.

Mr Saheed warned that no association can function effectively where rules are sacrificed for personal ambition, stressing that the NMA constitution remains the foundation of its existence and professional integrity.

He urged members to remain calm, law-abiding and committed to professionalism and unity.