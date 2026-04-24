Liberia: Putu Deal - Sanctions Trap Looms

MONROVIA — An impending change of control in Liberia's Putu Iron Ore concession is raising fresh alarms among experts, who warn the move could expose the country to violations of U.S. sanctions, corruption risks, and significant financial setbacks if approved.

At the center of the controversy are efforts to restructure the project's ownership. Critics argue that such a shift could move the concession away from an internationally backed, compliance-focused framework toward an arrangement that may fall short of Liberia's legal and regulatory standards.

The current structure stems from a December 18, 2025, agreement, under which African Metallic Resources Inc. (AMR), a company described as predominantly Liberian-owned, secured over US$500 million in commitments from international partners.

This financing is anchored by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), and, according to those in the sector and familiar with the deal, was designed to meet stringent international compliance rules, particularly U.S. sanctions enforced by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

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However, the proposed change would reportedly transfer interests from Severstal, a Russian entity subject to U.S. sanctions, to Planet One, an Indian firm that, critics note, did not participate in the original Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee (IMCC) bidding process.

Skeptics warn that approving this transfer could undermine the sanctions-compliant safeguards currently in place and further erode public trust in Liberia's concession management system.

Beyond sanctions, the situation may also draw scrutiny under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), particularly regarding whether proper procedures were followed and if any improper influence affected decisions related to the concession.

U.S. law requires financiers linked to such deals to certify that no corrupt payments were made, a guarantee that could be called into question if the project's control changes outside established frameworks.

Reports indicate that U.S. authorities are closely monitoring developments, including a recent sanctions-related review visit to Liberia to assess the implications of the proposed changes.

Analysts caution that if compliance concerns force the DFC to withdraw, the broader financing package could collapse, as other lenders are believed to rely heavily on the U.S. agency's guarantees and risk coverage.

Such a disruption could also impact sectors beyond mining, potentially destabilizing Liberia's maritime registry, which depends on U.S. dollar transactions and access to international banking.

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For many observers, the unfolding dispute highlights persistent national concerns about transparency, regulatory compliance, and adherence to proper procedures in managing concessions. They warn that any departure from international standards could undermine investor confidence and send negative signals to development partners watching Liberia's reform efforts.

As debate continues, stakeholders emphasize that the government must keep the concession anchored within a compliance-driven framework, arguing that Liberia's economic interests--and its standing with global financiers- depend on it.