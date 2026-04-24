Liberia: War Crimes Court Draft Law Stalled At Executive Mansion

MONROVIA — The Movement for Justice, Fairness and Freedom--Education Accountability and Social Justice (EASJ) Inc., says it is alarmed by what it calls prolonged delays by senior officials in moving forward with a draft law intended to establish Liberia's proposed War and Economic Crimes Court.

In comments cited by the group, Cllr. Jallah Barbu said the court's enabling legislation was submitted to the Executive Mansion in December 2025 but has since remained pending without a public explanation.

Barbu further alleged that he was first redirected from the Cabinet Office to the Ministry of Justice, and that repeated follow-ups with Justice Minister Oswald Tweh from January through April have not yielded any action, raising fresh questions about the government's political will on the matter.

EASJ said the reported inaction is inconsistent with Liberia's commitments to justice, reconciliation, and accountability for atrocities and alleged economic crimes linked to the country's civil conflict.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The organization warned that continued postponement could erode public confidence in the rule of law and further disappoint victims and survivors who have waited decades for justice.

In a statement dated April 23, 2026, and signed by its Executive Director, Amen Saakollie Sheriff, EASJ said that despite engagements with stakeholders, including the Liberia Council of Churches, there has been no meaningful progress.

The group cautioned that the stalemate is fueling a perception that justice is being deferred--or avoided--an outcome it said is unacceptable in a democratic society built on accountability and transparency.

EASJ is calling on the Executive Branch to immediately clarify the status of the draft law establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court.

It also urged relevant authorities to prioritize the passage and implementation of the enabling legislation "without further delay."

The organization appealed to civil society groups, religious institutions, and international partners to sustain advocacy so that, it said, justice is not denied to victims of war-related abuses and economic crimes.

EASJ further urged the Government of Liberia to demonstrate "genuine commitment" to ending impunity by taking concrete steps to establish the court.

"Liberia cannot move forward sustainably without confronting its past. Justice delayed remains justice denied, and the credibility of national reconciliation efforts depends heavily on the timely establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court," the statement said.