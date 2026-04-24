Liberia: LEC Concludes Assessment in Gedehtarbo

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has completed a day-long technical assessment in Gedehtarbo and surrounding communities, marking a significant step toward expanding electricity access in southeastern Liberia.

The assessment brought together LEC officials, local leaders, and residents from several towns across the Gedehtarbo area. Situated on the outskirts of Pleebo, the community has long faced challenges related to limited access to electricity.

According to LEC, the exercise aimed to identify existing gaps and lay the groundwork for a comprehensive electrification project intended to improve living conditions and stimulate local development.

Speaking during the engagement, LEC Rural Electrification Manager Murphy M. Gibson disclosed that the assessment was carried out at the directive of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, following concerns raised by Maryland County Senator James P. Biney.

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"We are here based on a directive from the President, following communication from Senator Biney, to assess and ensure the completion of electrification in Gedehtarbo," Gibson stated.

The assessment covered multiple towns within the Gedehtarbo clan, including Yelakaken, Hlodieken, Saywonken, Tobga Town, and Rubber Bed.

The area is estimated to host approximately 508 households, with a population of about 2,525 people, highlighting the scale of need.

Gibson revealed that, in line with the President's mandate, LEC is expected to complete electrification works in the area within three months, pending the outcome of the technical report.

The next phase will involve infrastructure deployment, including the installation of poles and transmission lines.

This initiative forms part of broader efforts to address electricity gaps across Maryland County, particularly in underserved communities like Gedehtarbo, which were reportedly excluded from previous electrification projects.

The intervention follows formal communication from Senator Biney to President Boakai, stressing the urgent need to extend electricity access to neglected areas.

During the engagement, residents highlighted the challenges of living without reliable electricity, citing limited business opportunities, poor communication networks, and reliance on unsafe energy sources such as firewood and charcoal.

Meanwhile, the General Clan Chief of Gedehtarbo, Alexander Williams, welcomed the assessment, describing it as a critical milestone toward development.

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He emphasized that access to electricity would boost small businesses, improve education and healthcare services, and reduce dependence on traditional fuel sources.

The electrification effort aligns with the government's broader agenda to promote rural development and improve living standards across Liberia.

It can be recalled that Senator Biney recently led a 19-member delegation of local leaders from Gedehtarbo and Barrobo to meet with President Boakai. Preparatory meetings were held from April 11-14 with the President, the Ministry of Public Works, and LEC to discuss the feasibility of key infrastructure projects.

Discussions focused on road connectivity to Barrobo, electrification of underserved communities, and the long-awaited renovation of Harper City Hall.