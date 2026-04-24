Liberia: Govt Launches National Trade Committee to Strengthen Economy

The Government, through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has officially launched the Liberia National Trade Facilitation Committee (LNTFC), a key institutional mechanism aimed at modernizing trade systems, reducing bottlenecks at borders, and strengthening Liberia's integration into regional and global markets.

The launch ceremony took place on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, bringing together senior government officials, development partners, private sector representatives, and international stakeholders, including the World Bank and the European Union.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Madam Magdalene Dagoseh, described the establishment of the Committee as a "significant milestone" in Liberia's trade and economic reform agenda.

"It is an honor to address you on the occasion of the official launch of the Liberia National Trade Facilitation Committee (LNTFC). This event marks a significant milestone in Liberia's ongoing efforts to strengthen its trade environment and deepen integration into the regional and global economy," she said.

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Madam Dagoseh emphasized that trade remains a central pillar of national development, stressing that efficient systems are essential for reducing costs, improving competitiveness, and attracting investment.

"Trade is a central pillar of national development. Efficient and predictable trade systems reduce the cost of doing business, enhance competitiveness, attract investment, and expand opportunities for enterprises and citizens alike," she stated.

She further linked the initiative to the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, particularly its economic transformation pillar, noting that Liberia's trade reforms align with its commitments under the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to her, the establishment of the LNTFC marks a shift from policy formulation to implementation.

"The LNTFC provides a permanent institutional platform for dialogue, coordination, and collaboration among ministries, agencies, the private sector, and development partners. It embodies our collective determination to modernize and streamline Liberia's trade processes," she said.

Madam Dagoseh added that the Committee will focus on identifying regulatory bottlenecks, coordinating reforms, and promoting digital trade systems to enhance transparency and efficiency.

She officially declared: "It is my distinct honor to officially launch the Liberia National Trade Facilitation Committee."

Providing an overview of the Committee, the Head of Secretariat of the LNTFC, Madam Leamon P. Gluaseay, described trade facilitation as essential to economic transformation and regional competitiveness.

She noted that Liberia, as a member of the WTO, ECOWAS, and AfCFTA, is obligated to modernize its trade systems.

"Trade facilitation is a cornerstone of economic transformation, regional integration, and private sector competitiveness. Efficient trade procedures reduce transaction costs, improve border management, enhance revenue collection, and strengthen Liberia's integration into regional and global value chains," she said.

She further cited international obligations, stating: "Pursuant to Article 23.2 of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, Member States are required to establish or maintain a National Committee on Trade Facilitation to ensure coordination and implementation of reforms."

Madam Gluaseay disclosed that the Committee was formally established through an Administrative Regulation that took effect on February 18, 2026, with support from the Liberia Investment, Finance, and Trade (LIFT) Project, backed by the Government of Liberia and the World Bank.

She explained that the LNTFC will coordinate trade reforms, monitor WTO and AfCFTA commitments, address procedural bottlenecks, and support digital systems such as the National Single Window.

Speaking on behalf of the National Port Authority (NPA), Executive Director for Planning, Research, and Economic Affairs, Amb. R. Vah Rose, highlighted inefficiencies in border and port operations as long-standing challenges affecting trade costs and economic growth.

"Inefficiencies in border procedures, whether in the clearance, release, or transit of goods, have long imposed significant costs on our economy.

These inefficiencies affect not only businesses but ultimately the Liberian people through higher prices and reduced economic opportunities," he said.

Amb. Rose disclosed that the NPA is working on digitizing its cargo management system.

"At this point, the NPA is working on a case system, and within the next eight months we hope to have an automated system to help reduce congestion and improve turnaround time within the ports," he stated.

He emphasized that implementation, not policy, remains the key challenge.

"The National Trade Facilitation Committee provides a permanent platform for coordination and action. Trade facilitation is not the responsibility of one institution; it is a shared national duty," he said.

He also revealed that the NPA is developing a 10-year post master plan focused on infrastructure upgrades at the Freeport of Monrovia and the Port of Buchanan.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, Madam Catherine Harris-Karmo described the launch as a major turning point for the private sector.

"The official launch of the National Trade Facilitation Committee is not just the establishment of a structure, but a clear signal of our collective commitment to building a prosperous, efficient, and inclusive trade environment," she said.

She stressed that the reforms will directly improve business operations.

"For the private sector, this committee represents reduced bottlenecks at ports and borders, faster movement of goods, lower costs of doing business, improved profitability, and greater transparency and predictability," she said.

She added that the Chamber will play a key role through its Trade Facilitation Office, which will serve as a bridge between businesses and policymakers.

"This is what progress looks like--not just policies on paper, but systems that work for people," she noted.

Representing the World Bank, Senior Agriculture Economist Mr. Kadir Osman Gyasi said the institution remains committed to supporting Liberia's trade reforms under the LIFT project.

"The establishment of the Committee is a critical step. It underpins several key reforms, including the Trade Information Portal and the National Single Window," he said.

He also noted World Bank support for Liberia's WTO compliance efforts.

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"The World Bank has provided technical support to the Government of Liberia in preparing its notification under Article 16.4 of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement," he stated.

From the European Union Delegation, Dr. Ana Brzozowska highlighted Liberia's political stability and reform progress as key advantages for trade development.

"Liberia is a very positive case because you have a stable political system, which is extremely important for trade development," she said.

She noted that Liberia already benefits from duty-free and quota-free access to EU markets and encouraged greater utilization of the opportunity.

"We would like Liberia to take more advantage of this arrangement," she stated.

She also referenced EU support for private sector development and technical education, noting over $60 million invested in TVET programs to strengthen workforce capacity.

The launch of the Liberia National Trade Facilitation Committee represents a major step in the country's efforts to modernize trade governance, improve efficiency at borders, and enhance economic competitiveness.

Officials emphasized that success would depend on sustained coordination among government institutions, the private sector, and development partners.

As Minister Dagoseh concluded, she reaffirmed that the Committee is both a policy milestone and a national commitment.

"The success of the LNTFC will depend on sustained commitment, effective coordination, and the delivery of measurable results. We stand ready to support this work and look forward to tangible progress," she said.