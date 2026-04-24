Liberia: Several Lutheran Pastors Disrobed, Suspended

The Lutheran Church in Liberia has taken sweeping disciplinary action against at least six of its clergy, announcing suspensions, disrobement, and transfers over allegations ranging from misconduct to defiance of church authority.

The move marks one of the most decisive internal crackdowns in recent years within the church.

The decision was announced by Bishop G. Victor Padmore during Day 2 of the church's 21st Biennial Convention and 166th anniversary celebrations, held at the St. Paul Lutheran Church on Phebe compound in Suakoko, Upper Bong County.

Addressing delegates and the congregation, the bishop said that the actions were necessary to preserve discipline, integrity, and adherence to the church's governing principles.

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"While we see the need to have pastors for service, we have also seen the need to take decisive and critical actions against those who violate the organic law, ethical discipline, and governance of the LCL," Bishop Padmore said.

According to the church leadership, the decision followed established procedures, with recommendations coming from the Board of Ministry of Theology, Evangelism and Adjudication (BMTEA) and receiving final approval from the Executive Council.

Among those affected is Rev. Edwin Flomo, who has been suspended for abandoning his pastoral assignment in Sanoyea and repeatedly ignoring summons from church authorities. His suspension will remain in place until he complies with leadership directives.

Rev. Daniel B. Welleh was also suspended after being accused of showing gross disrespect toward the office of the bishop. Church authorities say his reinstatement hinges on a formal written apology to both the bishop and the BMTEA.

In another case, Rev. Jason T. Gheghey has been placed on indefinite suspension over concerns tied to his family life and pastoral integrity. The church says any return to ministry will depend on clear evidence of repentance and reconciliation.

The disciplinary measures extend to Pastor Hawa S. Flomo, who has been disrobed and removed from the church's pastoral roster after refusing to comply with recommendations to issue formal apologies following misconduct findings.

Meanwhile, Rev. Zayzay Y. Mulbah is currently undergoing disciplinary proceedings for alleged domestic abandonment and dereliction of duty. Church authorities have proposed a six-month counseling and reconciliation program at the Lay Ministers Training Center in Totota as part of efforts toward possible rehabilitation.

Rev. Johnny Sirleaf, for his part, has been transferred from the Bomi Lutheran Parish following reports of behavioral and disciplinary concerns, including alleged substance-related issues said to be affecting his ministry.

Beyond clergy discipline, Bishop Padmore used the occasion to highlight growing tensions over church-owned lands across several parts of the country, including Totota, Zorzor, Palakwelleh, and Kpolopele. He noted that many of these disputes involve church members themselves, making the situation particularly sensitive.

In response, the church's Executive Council has established a special committee tasked with addressing land-related conflicts and improving stewardship of church properties. The committee will be chaired by Ezra Keller, who is expected to lead mediation and policy efforts on the issue.

The actions taken on issues of discipline and land governance underscore the challenges faced by the church as it seeks to maintain internal cohesion while navigating complex social and administrative pressures.

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Bishop Padmore has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to accountability and sustainability, urging members to remain united despite the tensions.

He called on members of the Lutheran Church of Liberia and partners to support the church's ongoing development, particularly in strengthening human resource capacity and ensuring financial stability.

The convention is being held under the theme, "United in Christ for the Healing of the Church and Nation," drawn from the biblical text 2 Chronicles 7:14 -- a message the bishop said reflects the need for collective responsibility and spiritual renewal.

The convention and anniversary is expected to end on Sunday, April 26, 2026.