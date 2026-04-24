Nigeria: Battle for Top Prize Heats Up At National School Volleyball Championship

The quest for glory at the 2nd National School Volleyball Championship will reach fever pitch today, as teams from nine states clashed at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

Organised by the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) in partnership with the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) and supported by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), the four-day tournament is designed to nurture talent and select athletes for the International School Sport Federation (ISF) World School Volleyball Championship in China, scheduled for July 1-10.

Contingents from Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Bayelsa, Adamawa, and Bauchi are competing in both boys' and girls' categories, with 28 teams formed -- 18 boys' squads and 10 girls' squads.

Hundreds of secondary school students have converged on the venue, bringing energy and passion to the second edition of the championship.

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NSSF President, Olabisi Joseph praised the enthusiasm of participating schools and reaffirmed the Federation's commitment to building a strong pipeline of volleyball talent through the school system.

"We are excited with the huge support we are getting from NVBF by ensuring that international standards are maintained and the best officials in the country are present to handle proceedings. This collaborative relationship will produce quality athletes for the sport as well as good ambassadors of our nation," she said, commending NVBF President, Musa Nimrod and the Lagos State Sports Commission for their support.

Chairman of the Lagos State Volleyball Association, Kayode Ladele, lauded the initiative, noting that the collaboration between NSSF and NVBF has elevated the competition and strengthened Lagos' role in hosting a successful event.

NVBF Technical Adviser, Martin Melandi added that the Federation's technical support will ensure the best players are selected to represent Nigeria on the world stage.

The championship continues today, with the finals and closing ceremony set for Friday, April 24.

At the maiden edition in Abuja, host teams won both boys' and girls' titles, with standout athletes from FCT, Plateau, and Kaduna later representing Nigeria at the 2025 ISF World School Volleyball Championships in China.