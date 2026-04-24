Nigeria: ADC Hails Nwoye's Emergence As Senate Minority Whip

24 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has congratulated Sen. Tony Nwoye on his emergence as Senate Minority Whip, describing it as a reflection of his credibility and the party's growing influence.

A statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Bolaji Abdullahi, the party's National Publicity Secretary, said the development underscored the ADC's readiness to strengthen democratic practice.

Abdullahi said the development would also provide Nigerians with a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

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He described Nwoye's emergence as well deserved, noting that it reflected his consistency, courage and commitment to democratic values.

According to him, the appointment highlights both Nwoye's personal capacity and the increasing confidence in the ADC as a platform for responsible opposition and national renewal.

"This is coming at a time when Nigeria's democracy requires strengthening, vigilance and a clear voice for accountability.

"Nwoye's emergence as senate minority whip underscores the readiness of the ADC to play a more decisive role in advancing legislative responsibility," he said.

Abdullahi added that the development showed that the party was not only prepared to contest elections but also ready to lead and offer Nigerians an alternative anchored on integrity, competence and service.

He expressed confidence that Nwoye would bring diligence and balance to his new role and contribute meaningfully to the work of the National Assembly.

(NAN)

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