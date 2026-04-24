Nigeria: Let Competence, Not Cash, Decide Candidates - Chiogo Ikokwu Tells Adc

Aspirant for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency for House of Representatives on African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, has called on political parties across Nigeria to either scrap or reduce the high cost of nomination forms.

This, she said, will open the door to real leadership and help to expand access to women and people with disabilities (PWDs).

In a statement titled "End the Paywall on Leadership: Let Competence, Not Cash, Decide our Candidates," Dr. Ikokwu argued that Nigeria's political system cannot thrive behind a price tag.

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She observed that the high cost of party nomination forms has turned political participation into an exclusive club for the wealthy, shutting out capable women, young people, and PWDs before they even begin. If leadership is truly about service, then access to contest must not be determined by bank balance, but by vision, integrity, and the courage to lead, she said.

"Political parties, especially the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on whose platform I'm running, must take deliberate steps to eliminate or drastically reduce the cost of nomination forms. I also expect that women and PWDs are allowed to pay discounted fees, if indeed they must pay. If we are serious about deepening democracy, then access to contest should not be reserved for the wealthy or those backed by powerful financiers," she stated.

She continued, "Money politics has done deep damage to the quality of our representation, and the reasons are clear. It sidelines visionary candidates who have ideas, integrity, and a genuine desire to serve, but lack the financial muscle to compete. By removing these financial and other barriers, parties will not only expand participation but also elevate the standard of leadership. Nigeria deserves leaders chosen for their competence and character, not the size of their wallets."

Dr. Ikokwu argued that Nigeria cannot keep saying it wants inclusive leadership while maintaining barriers that shut out capable citizens. As a journalist turned politician, she said she has seen firsthand how the exorbitant cost of party nomination forms discourages not just women, but also young people from even stepping forward. These fees are not a measure of competence or commitment; they are simply a financial gatekeeping tool that narrows our democratic space, she declared.