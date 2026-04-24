Nigeria's Ambassador-Designate, Lele, Dies At 50

Nigeria's ambassador-designate to Algeria, Mohammed Mahmud Lele, has died at the age of 50.

The Federal Government confirmed this on Wednesday in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces, with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss, the passing of Ambassador Mohammed Mahmud Lele, which occurred in the early hours of 19th April 2026 in Ankara, Türkiye", the statement said.

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The late Ambassador Lele, until his death after a protracted illness, was the director in charge of the Middle East and Gulf Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Lele, a Career Diplomat, was recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as ambassador-designate to Algeria, following the Nigerian Senate's confirmation of his nomination.

Born in Gamawa, in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, in 1976, he was a graduate of Economics from Bayero University, Kano and joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in the year 2001.

He served in Nigerian missions in Berlin, Germany; Lome, Togo; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"Ambassador Mohammed Mahmud Lele was a dedicated, meticulous, and exemplary diplomat who served the nation with steadfast loyalty and distinction.

"During his enviable career, Ambassador Lele was known for his intellectual depth, strategic insight, and commitment to the advancement of Nigeria's foreign policy objectives.

"Therefore, his sudden demise is a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but also to the entire Foreign Service community and the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the statement added.

Ambassador Lele was buried on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, according to Islamic rites in Kano, Kano State.