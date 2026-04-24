Nimba — A wave of development activities is sweeping through Sanniquellie and beyond in Nimba County being carried out by Superintendent Kou Meapeah Gono.

Since taking office, Supt. Gono has prioritized infrastructure upgrades, social programs and unity-building efforts, breathing new life into the county's 720 towns across 19 administrative districts.

Supt. Gono pledged inclusive leadership. "All 720 towns and 19 districts will feel my impact through targeted development," she declared.

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"I'm a leader for everyone not for individuals. I'm not here to be a bad leader, but a productive one, driving real change in the lives of Nimbaians while fostering love and unity," she stated.

Her words have ignited hope, especially among women who say past leaders marginalized them.

Community groups in Sanniquellie report growing optimism, with local women's associations praising Supt. Gono's emphasis on equity.

"For the first time, we feel seen and included," said one resident organizer.

Key Projects Lighting Up Nimba Under Supt. Gono's watch Presidential initiatives are accelerating at district seats countywide.

Front Page Africa toured several sites, witnessing graders reshaping roads, workers installing solar-powered streetlights and crews rehabilitating health clinics and schools.

Funding from ArcelorMittal- Liberia's operations combined with national government allocations is fueling these efforts, ensuring social development funds reach remote villages.

In Sanniquellie, the superintendent's compound gleams with fresh transformations: newly paved driveways, modern fencing and landscaped gardens bursting with vibrant flowers.

Main streets now feature smooth asphalt surfaces, drainage systems to combat rainy-season flooding and decorative planters that line walkways.

"Travelers and locals alike pause to admire the upgrades, dubbing Sanniquellie a beacon of progress," one vendor stated

The city feels alive now cleaner, safer and more inviting. Supt. Gono, often hailed as Nimba's "development hero," brings a wealth of experience from prior roles in county administration and community advocacy.

She outlined ambitious plans: expanding rural electrification, launching youth vocational training centers and improving water access in underserved areas.

"Transformation isn't a promise--it's action," she told reporters during the tour. "We'll track every project to ensure accountability and results."

As word spreads, residents from districts like Sanniquellie, Mahn and Tappita City, lower Nimba County are voicing support and called on Supt. Gono to continue with her development activities.

Supt. Gono's tenure marks a pivotal shift, turning Sanniquellie into a mode. Nimbaians Praise Supt. Gono for Transformative Development.

Residents of Nimba County, including prominent local figures Perry Johnson and Robertson Dolo, have hailed the appointment of Supt. Gono as a pivotal, life-changing decision that continues to bring pride and progress to the region.

Mr. Johnson, a respected community leader, and Dolo, a vocal advocate for youth empowerment, joined forces with several women's groups and young people during a recent gathering in Ganta to express their unwavering support.

"Appointing Superintendent Gono was no mistake, it has been a game-changer for Nimba," Mr. Johnson declared, emphasizing her hands-on approach to tackling longstanding challenges.

Under Supt. Gono's leadership since her appointment, Nimba has witnessed a surge in development activities that touch every corner of the county.

Key initiatives include the rehabilitation of critical feeder roads connecting rural districts like Zoe-gweh and Tappita district in Lower Nimba County to major markets, easing transportation for farmers and traders.

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Health outreach programs have expanded, with mobile clinics delivering vaccines and maternal care to remote villages, significantly reducing child mortality rates.

Education has also benefited, as Supt. Gono spearheaded the construction of three new primary schools equipped with solar-powered lighting and teacher training workshops.

Women's groups highlighted Supt. Gono's advocacy for gender-inclusive projects, such as vocational training centers teaching tailoring and soap-making to over 500 women, fostering economic independence amid rising living costs.

Youth representatives praised skills-development programs that link young people to agricultural cooperatives, promoting sustainable farming techniques like cocoa and rubber cultivation to boost local incomes."

"Her vision unites us Nimba is rising," Mr. Dolo added, noting how these efforts have restored community pride after years of neglect.