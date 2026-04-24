Liberia: CBL Raises Bank Capital Threshold By 50 Percent in Push to Strengthen Financial System

Monrovia — The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has announced a significant policy shift aimed at reinforcing the country's banking sector, mandating an increase in the minimum capital requirement for commercial banks from US$10 million to US$15 million.

The directive, issued under the authority of the Executive Governor and backed by the Central Bank of Liberia Act of 1999 and the Bank-Financial Institutions and Bank-Financial Holding Companies Act of 2026, will take effect on December 31, 2026. It applies to both existing commercial banks and prospective entrants seeking licenses to operate in Liberia.

According to the CBL, the move is part of a broader strategy to enhance financial stability and ensure that banks operating within the country are adequately capitalized to absorb economic shocks. The increase represents a 50 percent jump in the capital threshold, signaling a more stringent regulatory environment for the sector.

Regulators say the policy is designed to strengthen banks' capacity for effective financial intermediation--enabling them to mobilize savings and extend credit more efficiently--while also supporting the government's agenda for financial inclusion and sustainable economic growth.

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Industry analysts note that while the directive could improve confidence in the banking system, it may also trigger consolidation among smaller banks that could struggle to meet the new requirement within the given timeframe.

The CBL has framed the directive as a forward-looking measure, emphasizing that a stronger, more resilient banking sector is essential for Liberia's long-term economic development.

Banks are now expected to take steps to recapitalize or restructure their operations ahead of the December deadline, as regulators signal stricter enforcement of compliance moving forward.