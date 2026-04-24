Pleebo — Fresh concerns over the effectiveness of the Maryland County Legislative Caucus have resurfaced after District 3 Representative Austin B. Taylor warned that continued internal divisions among lawmakers are undermining development efforts and risking further loss of investment opportunities for the county.

Speaking Thursday morning on a local radio station in Pleebo via phone, Rep. Taylor said the caucus risks "falling short" of its mandate if members fail to prioritize collective decision-making over individual political interests.

He stressed that while political differences are unavoidable, they must not weaken the caucus's ability to function as a unified body, adding that unresolved disagreements could cause Maryland County to continue missing critical development opportunities.

He further cautioned that the county has already suffered from past disunity, pointing to missed investment and infrastructure opportunities, and urged stronger leadership within the caucus to address internal tensions before they deepen further.

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"We have a lot to lose--socially, infrastructurally, and reputationally--if we fail to work together," Rep. Taylor warned, while also emphasizing that "the strength of the caucus is greater than one individual."

He called on Senator J. Gble-bo Brown, who chairs the caucus, to take firmer action in managing internal disputes, warning that failure to do so could weaken the collective influence of lawmakers in securing development for the county.

"If we continue to ignore these issues, we will keep passing by opportunities that should benefit our people," he added.

His comments echo a pattern of internal friction that has defined the caucus since 2023.

Following the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections, Maryland County citizens had anticipated a more unified legislative front capable of driving coordinated development.

The reconstituted caucus brought together both new and returning lawmakers, including Representatives Anthony F. Williams and Austin B. Taylor.

On May 6, 2024, the caucus formally elected Senator J. Gble-bo Brown as chairperson, Representative P. Mike Jurry as co-chair and Representative Anthony F. Williams as secretary general. The structure was initially praised as a step toward strengthened collaboration on county development priorities.

However, internal disagreements soon emerged, particularly over the nomination process for a Statutory District Superintendent in Pleebo-Sodoken District.

The dispute exposed deeper political and personal differences within the caucus, which gradually eroded cohesion.

Tensions escalated further in 2025 when Representative Williams stepped away from active caucus participation and resigned from his leadership position, citing unresolved internal concerns.

His exit intensified public debate over whether the caucus could effectively manage disputes while maintaining unity.

Despite the setbacks, caucus leadership maintains that efforts to sustain collaboration are ongoing. Senator Brown has insisted that the body continues to function, even with limited participation from some members.

"The caucus you have now is working together. We may not have 100% participation, but we are still engaging and pushing the county's agenda," Senator Brown said recently.

He also confirmed continued efforts to engage absent members, including Representative Williams, who remains in internal communication channels.

"We are still talking to him. He is in our chatroom, reads every message, and we still want him back," he added.

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As lawmakers return to Maryland County for the first legislative break of 2026, citizens are closely watching whether renewed engagement efforts will translate into meaningful unity or further deepen existing divisions.

Senator Brown has held countywide engagements, while Representative P. Mike Jurry met constituents in Harper City, and Rep. Anthony F. Williams held engagements with constituents in Pleebo, Sodoken District in what observers see as parallel outreach efforts rather than a unified caucus front.

For many residents and stakeholders, the central question remains whether ongoing reconciliation efforts can repair a caucus still marked by deep political fractures--or whether continued disunity will further weaken Maryland County's ability to attract investment, deliver infrastructure and speak with a single authoritative voice on development priorities.