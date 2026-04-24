Nigeria: Ex-Super Eagles Forward Eneramo Dies After On-Field Collapse

24 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo has died after collapsing during a football match in Kaduna State.

According to a report by SCORENigeria on Friday, the 40-year-old slumped while playing at the Angwan Yelwa pitch in the Television area of Kaduna.

Eneramo, who came on as a second-half substitute, was said to have collapsed suddenly without any physical contact during the game.

A source, speaking with the outlet, said, "He slumped and died right on the spot. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

"He was pronounced dead at the hospital."

The former international, who had since retired from professional football, enjoyed a career that saw him feature for clubs such as Beşiktaş J.K., Espérance Sportive de Tunis, and Lobi Stars F.C..

Before his passing, he was reportedly running a football academy.

Meanwhile, the official handle of the Nigeria national football team paid tribute to the late striker, sharing his image with the message, "Rest in peace Michael."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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