Nigeria: Mofifun, Adegoke Emerge Winners At Junior Tennis Tourney

Atilola Mofifun and Zara Adegoke emerged as the winners of the U-16 and U-12 categories at the second edition of the Tennista Foundation Junior Tennis Tournament.

The tournament, played on clay\ courts at the Lagos Country Club, brought together budding tennis players who showcased their talents during the three-day event.

In the girls' U-12 category, Zara Adegoke defeated Akpan Mercy 4-1, 4-2, while Mohammed Naseer secured a 5-3, 4-2 victory over Awi Rafael in the boys' under-12 division.

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In the boys U-16, Afaramai Heman\ triumphed over Aluko Nathaniel 4-2, 4-2 while Atilola Mofifun dominated Ogunkolade Bisola 4-0, 4-1 to emerge as the winner in the girls' category.

Speaking after the event, Michael Nwoseh, President of Tennista Foundation, highlighted improvements in this year's tournament, noting increased participation and better infrastructure.

He said over 60 players featured across male and female categories, with the introduction of the U-12 division providing opportunities for younger athletes.

He pointed to corporate sponsorship and enhanced court arrangements as signs of rising standards, expressing confidence that the competition would continue to expand.

"We're excited that we have the opportunity to host this second edition, and it's an all clay affair this time around, and the players competed at a very high level.

Mofifun, who won the U-16 category, expressed delight at her victory, admitting she focused on enjoying her game rather than chasing points.