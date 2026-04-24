Nigeria: NPFL Suspended for Fedcup, Matchday 36 Moved to May 3

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has been temporarily suspended for two weeks to allow clubs participate in the ongoing President Federation Cup at the state level.

The mid-season pause is aimed at enabling teams to meet their obligations in Nigeria's oldest domestic football competition, with league fixtures expected to resume after the conclusion of state Federation Cup matches.

The 2026 edition of the tournament is currently underway across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

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Preliminary rounds, which began in March, are scheduled to culminate in state finals on April 26, after which qualified representatives will emerge.

Following the adjustment to the league calendar, Matchday 36 fixtures have been rescheduled for May 3, while Matchday 37 games will be played on May 10 as the season approaches its final stretch.

The decision is in line with directives from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which has reiterated the importance of compliance with Federation Cup fixtures.

The federation had earlier warned that clubs that fail to honour matches at the national preliminary stage would face a fine of ₦1 million, while those withdrawing after completing state registration risk a ₦500,000 penalty.

The Federation Cup, regarded as Nigeria's oldest football competition, operates an open-entry format at the state level, accommodating teams from grassroots sides to top-flight clubs.