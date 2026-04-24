Nigeria: NPFL Suspended for Fedcup, Matchday 36 Moved to May 3

23 April 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jide Olusola

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has been temporarily suspended for two weeks to allow clubs participate in the ongoing President Federation Cup at the state level.

The mid-season pause is aimed at enabling teams to meet their obligations in Nigeria's oldest domestic football competition, with league fixtures expected to resume after the conclusion of state Federation Cup matches.

The 2026 edition of the tournament is currently underway across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Preliminary rounds, which began in March, are scheduled to culminate in state finals on April 26, after which qualified representatives will emerge.

Following the adjustment to the league calendar, Matchday 36 fixtures have been rescheduled for May 3, while Matchday 37 games will be played on May 10 as the season approaches its final stretch.

The decision is in line with directives from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which has reiterated the importance of compliance with Federation Cup fixtures.

The federation had earlier warned that clubs that fail to honour matches at the national preliminary stage would face a fine of ₦1 million, while those withdrawing after completing state registration risk a ₦500,000 penalty.

The Federation Cup, regarded as Nigeria's oldest football competition, operates an open-entry format at the state level, accommodating teams from grassroots sides to top-flight clubs.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.