Nigeria: Minister Pledges Support for Nurses, Midwives

23 April 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habeebat Ajayi

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has assured of the nation's capital administration's dedication to bolstering the nursing and midwifery profession.

She described it as a vital foundation for effective healthcare delivery.

Mahmoud spoke at the Biennial Conference of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation, held at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

She hailed nurses and midwives as the bedrock of health systems, underscoring their irreplaceable role in frontline care and in improving patient outcomes.

According to the minister, the active participation of member nations at the conference signals a collective resolve to elevate healthcare services and strengthen international cooperation.

"I recognise that nurses and midwives are often the first point of contact for patients and, in many cases, the most consistent providers of care. Their dedication, compassion, and professionalism continue to save lives daily," she said.

She observed that the conference was taking place at a pivotal moment, as global health systems grapple with emerging disease patterns, staffing shortages, and increasing pressure to deliver equitable, high-quality care.

In response, she called for sustained investment in training, improved working conditions, and stronger institutional backing.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

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