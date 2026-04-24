Liberia: Freeport FC Left Bitter After Shaita FC Brews Major Upset At Tusa Field

Monrovia — It was a bitter pill to swallow for top-flight outfit Freeport FC on Wednesday as they suffered a shocking 1-0 home defeat at the hands of second-division side Shaita FC in the first leg of the Orange Cup semifinals.

Despite playing on the familiar turf of Tusa Field, the "Go Green" boys were left frustrated by a combination of clinical inefficiency and a masterclass performance from the opposition goalkeeper, leaving their cup hopes hanging by a thread.

The home side began the encounter with high intensity, looking every bit the favorite.

Lawrence Morris had a golden opportunity to put Freeport ahead early in the match, but he squandered the chance after failing to strike first-time in the box, allowing Shaita keeper to gather the ball comfortably.

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The story of the afternoon, however, was Shaita's shot-stopper, Molikic Keita. He emerged as the primary tormentor for the Freeport frontline, producing a series of brilliant saves.

Keita first denied a well-struck free kick from Freeport's Amos Sogbe, before reacting sharply to parry a powerful long-range effort from Sogbe again minutes later.

Freeport continued to apply relentless pressure, forcing two desperate goal-line clearances from the Shaita defense. Yet, for all their dominance, the breakthrough eluded them.

The home crowd was stunned just before the interval when Shaita scored against the run of play. In the 45th minute, Freddy Seboe rose highest at the near post to head home from Shaita's second corner kick of the match, handing the visitors a lead they would not relinquish.

Freeport returned from the break determined to restore parity, mounting sustained pressure throughout the second half. But they again found Keita in an inspired mood.

The keeper denied Mark Karley twice first with a point-blank save inside the six-yard box and later with a spectacular diving stop to keep out a goal-bound header.

While Freeport dominated possession and shots on target, their clinical inefficiency proved costly.

They now face a daunting task of overturning this deficit in the return fixture to avoid a premature exit from the competition.

Warriors Held at SKD

In the day's other semifinal encounter, Blackman Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw by Gardnerville FC at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex practice pitch.

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The defending champions now face a difficult road ahead, needing a decisive victory away from home in the second leg to keep their hopes of reaching a second consecutive Orange Cup final alive.