Monrovia — Shaita Angels FC has sent shockwaves through the local football scene by announcing the immediate withdrawal of three key players from the Liberia Women's U-20 National Team, just days before the squad departs for the WAFU-A U-20 Tournament in Guinea-Bissau.

The club cited serious concerns over player welfare and management as the primary reasons for the decision, marking a significant escalation in the growing tension between the club and the national team leadership.

In an official statement released on Wednesday April 22, 2006 Shaita Angels confirmed that the move followed a rigorous internal review focused on the health and safety of their athletes.

"Shaita Angels FC wishes to inform stakeholders and the general public of its decision to withdraw three of its players from the current Liberia U-20 National Team," the statement read. "This decision has been taken following careful consideration of the players' welfare and overall wellbeing."

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The players affected include Esther Massalay, Blessing Kerkulah, and Christine D. Kouadio are considered vital components of the U-20 setup.

Their absence creates a significant void in the national team camp as they finalize preparations for the regional competition scheduled for May.

Concerns Over Player Care

Shaita Angels President Benita Urey who is serving three years suspension by the Liberia Football Association has been vocal about the treatment of players while on international duty.

Urey specifically referenced a troubling incident during a previous Mano River Union Tournament involving Esther Massalay, who reportedly fainted following a collision on the pitch.

Urey suggested that the management of such medical emergencies raised red flags regarding the safety protocols currently in place.

Furthermore, the club president alleged that the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and the national team technical staff ignored previous requests to limit the number of players released, describing the move as a lack of respect for the club's authority.

"We have made significant financial investments in our players, including monthly salaries, and we expect that commitment and the safety of our players to be respected," Urey emphasized.

Domestic Ambitions vs. National Duty

The timing of the withdrawal is particularly strategic for Shaita Angels. The club is currently in the midst of its most successful season to date and is chasing a historic "double."

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The Angels are set to face World Girls in the final of the Orange Cup.

Also they trail league leaders Determine Girls by just one point. A victory in their final match would secure their first-ever league championship and a spot in the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers.

While some stakeholders have criticized the club for prioritizing domestic success over national representation, others have applauded the move as a necessary stand for professionalizing player management in Liberia.

As of press time, the Liberia Football Association had not released an official response to the withdrawal. With the tournament in Guinea-Bissau fast approaching, all eyes are on the LFA to see if a late compromise can be reached or if the U-20 squad will be forced to compete without three of its brightest stars.