Liberia: FC Fassell Files Ethics Complaint Against Mustapha Raji Ahead of LFA Elections

23 April 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — With the Liberia Football Association (LFA) elective congress fast approaching, FC Fassell has formally filed an ethics complaint and a petition for disqualification against incumbent president and candidate Mustapha I. Raji, citing alleged past sanctions that the club claims render him ineligible.

In a press statement issued by club president Cassell A. Kuoh Sr., FC Fassell confirmed the complaint was submitted to the LFA Elections Committee.

The club maintains the move is in strict accordance with the LFA's electoral framework and FIFA's global integrity regulations.

Integrity Concerns

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The petition rests on integrity provisions within the LFA statutes, which disqualify individuals previously sanctioned by a recognized sporting body for serious misconduct.

The statement alleges two specific instances involving Raji:

A claim that Raji was handed a two-year ban from all football-related activities in September 1998 for allegedly falsifying player registration documents during a Third Division playoff.

An allegation that he was expelled from the LFA Executive Committee in 2008 for misconduct.

"These are not minor or technical matters. They go to the very heart of integrity, credibility, and trust in football governance," the club stated.

Call for Due Process

FC Fassell emphasized that its challenge is not personal but intended to uphold the rule of law.

The club urged the Elections Committee to demonstrate independence and diligence, ensuring that standards guiding Liberian football are enforced without exception.

"FC Fassell remains fully committed to a fair, transparent, and credible electoral process," the statement noted, adding that the "Soccer Missionaries" believe the vetting process must be exhaustive to protect the image of the local game.

Stakeholders on High Alert

The development adds a layer of tension to an already heated electoral cycle. Stakeholders and football enthusiasts are now closely monitoring the Elections Committee's response to these allegations, which could potentially reshape the race for the LFA presidency.

In the interim, FC Fassell has called for cool heads to prevail among the various camps.

"We urge all stakeholders to remain calm, respect the process, and allow the rule of law to prevail," the statement concluded.

Efforts to reach Mr. Raji or his campaign team for a response to these specific allegations were unsuccessful up to press time.

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