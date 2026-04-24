Liberia: House Endorses Bong Mining Probe Report, Passes Paynesville School System Act

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives has decided on two key issues - endorsing the Joint Committee on Lands, Mines and Energy; and Natural Resources and Environment following of an investigation into complaints filed against H&K Mining Company and Huren Mining Company in Bong County Electoral District #3, and then passed into law the Paynesville School System Act of 2026.

The House took the two decisions during the 9th Day Sitting of the Special Session of 1st quarter of the 3rd session of the 55th Legislature on Wednesday, April 22, following the reading of the two reports.

Investigation of &K Mining Company and Huren Mining Company derived from a formal complaint by Bong County District 3 Representative J. Marvin Cole, raising concerns over the exclusion of local artisanal miners from concession areas and alleged non-compliance with community engagement standards by the companies.

The Joint Committee, chaired by Grand Gedeh County District 1 Representative Jeremiah G. Sokan, conducted a field visit to affected communities, held consultations with local miners, and convened hearings in Monrovia involving company representatives and other stakeholders.

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Its findings revealed that many residents depend heavily on artisanal mining for survival and that tensions between Class "A" license holders and community miners are driven by overlapping interests.

The Committee also confirmed that claims of exclusion and limited community participation were largely substantiated, with some community structures reportedly impacted by concession operations.

To address the situation, the Committee recommended the establishment of a community mining framework that includes all stakeholders.

It also proposed the formation of legally recognized cooperatives to enable local miners to obtain Class "C" licenses, alongside strict adherence to government revenue obligations and compensation for affected communities.

Following the reading of this report, a motion was proffered by Maryland County Representative, Anthony F. Williams to be endorsed; hence plenary voted with a 'YEAH' decision.

At the same time, the House also passed the Paynesville School System Act of 2026, a decision considered as a major step toward decentralizing education governance.

The bill, introduced by Montserrado County District #5 Representative Priscilla Abram Cooper, seeks to establish an autonomous school system for Paynesville. Its passage followed a detailed review by the House Committee on Education and Public Administration.

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According to the Committee, while the initial draft of the bill was conceptually sound, it contained structural weaknesses that could have led to governance challenges similar to those faced by the Monrovia Consolidated School System.

However, the revised version addressed those concerns through a clearer and more balanced governance structure.

The new law outlines defined roles for the Ministry of Education, the Paynesville City Corporation, and local stakeholders, creating a cooperative framework intended to improve accountability and service delivery in the education sector.

Following deliberations, Plenary unanimously passed the bill in its redrafted form. The decision was also an outcome of another motion by Rep. Williams.

With the passage at the Lower House, the instrument is now being forwarded to the Liberian Senate for possible concurrence.