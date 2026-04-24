Liberia: Who Has the Millions?

Telecom revenues spark urgent national concern

A deepening cloud of uncertainty is gathering over Liberia's telecommunications sector as critical questions emerge about the management of millions of dollars in revenue, following the government's suspension of a controversial international monitoring agreement. What was intended as a corrective measure has instead left a troubling gap in public understanding: where are Liberia's telecom revenues now flowing, and who exercises oversight?

At stake is not just the fate of a contract, but the credibility of revenue governance in a sector long considered a vital pillar of national income and fiscal stability.

The suspended agreement in question is the Telecom International Alliance (TIA) deal, which previously oversaw the monitoring of all international calls into and out of Liberia. Under TIA, telecom operators remitted mandated fees through the system, with the system retaining an agreed percentage before transferring the remainder to the Government of Liberia.

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However, since the Executive Mansion halted the TIA arrangement over alleged "irregularities," the central question has only intensified: where is the money now going, and under whose authority is it being managed?

Officials at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), the statutory regulator, confirm that telecom operators continue to make payments, but the destination of those funds has changed. Instead of passing through the TIA structure, revenues are reportedly being deposited into a so-called "consolidated account"--a term that, in itself, raises more questions than it answers.

"There is one consolidated account into which all payments are deposited," a senior LTA official disclosed on condition of anonymity. "I do not have the details on that, but I have forwarded your concerns to the appropriate authority."

That admission that payments continue without clear knowledge of their management has raised concerns among policy analysts, industry stakeholders, and fiscal accountability advocates. In a governance environment where transparency remains a recurring challenge, the lack of clarity in a high-revenue sector is viewed not as a minor administrative gap but as a potentially serious institutional lapse.

Recognizing the gravity of the issue, President Boakai has mandated both chambers of the National Legislature to review the TIA agreement and recommend a path forward. The Legislature's position has been cautious: rather than terminating the agreement outright, lawmakers have recommended renegotiation. Yet, as this process unfolds, the situation on the ground appears to be evolving in ways that are raising fresh concerns.

The gap between policy deliberation and operational reality, between what is being discussed at the legislative level and what is happening within the sector, has become increasingly apparent.

Further complicating the picture is the emergence of a new entity, Numtel Liberia Inc., incorporated in mid-2024, with businessman James Sackie as a key representative. Documents reviewed show the company's objectives span ICT services, telecom operations, software development, and even educational partnerships. Yet, for many observers, the timing of its arrival--coinciding with the TIA suspension--is difficult to ignore.

Industry analysts have flagged the company's apparent lack of corporate sophistication. Notably, Numtel's use of a generic Gmail address for official correspondence is seen as an anomaly in a sector typically characterized by high technical and institutional standards. "For a company positioning itself within a high-stakes regulatory and financial environment, that raises immediate red flags," one analyst noted.

Beyond governance concerns, legal experts warn that Liberia may expose itself to significant international liability if the transition from the TIA arrangement is not handled strictly in accordance with contractual obligations. "If exclusivity provisions exist within the original agreement, then any parallel or substitute arrangement could constitute a material breach," explained a legal analyst familiar with international arbitration. Such a breach could trigger costly proceedings, with tribunals focusing strictly on contractual terms rather than domestic political considerations. "In these cases, the country could be liable for expectation damages, compensation for the revenue the original concessionaire expected to earn. That could run into millions."

What is emerging is not merely a contractual dispute or administrative adjustment, but a broader governance question that cuts to the heart of public finance management. With no publicly available accounting of revenues collected since the suspension of the TIA agreement--and with new actors appearing in the sector without clear explanation, the situation is increasingly being framed as a test of institutional credibility.

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"This is not just about telecoms," a Monrovia-based policy analyst observed. "It is about public trust, fiscal accountability, and whether state institutions are acting in the best interest of the Liberian people."

The Bigger Picture: Revenue, Trust, and Stability

Liberia's telecommunications sector is widely regarded as one of the most reliable non-traditional revenue streams for the government, especially amid fiscal constraints and competing development priorities. Any disruption, opacity, or perceived mismanagement within this sector carries implications far beyond telecommunications; it touches on national development planning, budgetary stability, and investor confidence.

As scrutiny intensifies and public concern deepens, the Boakai administration and the LTA now face a question that is both simple and profound:

Where are the millions--and who is accountable? By Staff writer