Liberia: LDEA Terminates Contracts of Two Action Agents Over Alleged Links to Drug Suspects

23 April 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has immediately terminated the volunteer service contracts of two action agents over alleged unlawful associations with suspected drug traffickers.

The individuals, Musa Kamara and Icarus Geeplay, have also been disqualified and removed from the ongoing vetting process for the next batch of volunteer agents.

According to a press release issued by the LDEA on April 21, 2026, the decision followed the conclusion of an internal investigation, which determined that both individuals were directly and unlawfully associated with drug suspects.

The investigation further uncovered acts of serious professional misconduct, including interference in active drug-related cases, unauthorized communication and dealings with suspects, and actions that allegedly compromised ongoing operations and undermined the agency's mandate.

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The LDEA stated that such conduct represents a grave violation of its professional standards and is unacceptable under its zero-tolerance policy toward compromise, collusion, or any behavior that could undermine law enforcement operations.

As a result, the agency said the individuals' eligibility and consideration for future admission into the LDEA through the current vetting process have been permanently revoked.

The public has also been cautioned to refrain from engaging, dealing with, or recognizing the individuals in any capacity as representatives of the LDEA.

Meanwhile, the LDEA reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, integrity, accountability, and the enforcement of the law in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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