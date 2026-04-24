Liberia: Boakai to Receive Top Peace Honor in United States

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has departed the country for a working visit to the United States, scheduled from April 22 to April 30, 2026.

During the visit, President Boakai will receive the prestigious Peace Leadership Award and deliver the keynote address at the 34th Annual Africa Peace Awards, to be held at California State University, Sacramento. The award recognizes his commitment to peacebuilding, democratic governance, and inclusive development in Liberia and across the African continent.

The President's delegation comprises: Mamaka Bility, Minister of State Without Portfolio, Nathaniel Kwabo, Director General of the Cabinet, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, Minister of Information.

Others include Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture, Inspector Gregory Coleman, Inspector General of Police, and Professor Robert Sherman, Chairman, Council of Liberian Experts in the Diaspora (COLED).

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While in the United States, President Boakai and his delegation will engage in a series of high-level meetings with partners and stakeholders to strengthen s bilateral relations and advance cooperation in key sectors, including governance, investment, and human capacity development.

In the absence of the President, the Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, will chair the Cabinet in consultation with the President and the Vice President, ensuring continuity in the effective functioning of Government.

President Boakai is expected to return to Liberia on May 1, 2026.

This visit highlights Liberia's continued efforts to engage internationally and its enduring pursuit of peace, stability, and sustainable development.