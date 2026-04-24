Liberia: Tweah Rejects Corruption Claims

As Court Weighs Disputed Evidence in $6.2M Corruption Trial

Former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. has categorically denied all corruption allegations leveled against him and four other former senior officials in the ongoing US$6.2 million economic sabotage trial at Criminal Court 'C' in Monrovia.

Taking the witness stand on Wednesday, April 22, Tweah dismissed charges of criminal conspiracy, money laundering, and misuse of public funds. He asserted that prosecutors had failed to present credible or convincing evidence linking him or his co-defendants to any wrongdoing.

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The case, brought by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), focuses on the transfer of over L$1 billion and US$500,000 into accounts associated with the Financial Intelligence Agency.

During earlier testimony, LACC lead investigator Baba Mohammed Boika alleged that the funds were not properly authorized and could not be fully accounted for.

In his defense, Tweah argued that the prosecution relied on assumptions rather than concrete proof. He emphasized that no evidence had been produced showing any lack of approval from the National Security Council (NSC), personal gain on his part, or communications suggesting a conspiracy.

He also highlighted the absence of key documentation--such as bank statements, witness testimony, or video recordings--arguing that the trial lacked substantive evidence.

Tweah's defense centers on his claim that, as finance minister, he possessed broad authority over government spending, particularly in urgent or security-related situations. He explained that not all financial transactions require formal documentation and that funds can sometimes be disbursed under exceptional circumstances without written authorization.

Using an analogy, he likened government finances to a shared pool from which he was empowered to allocate resources as needed.

Addressing accusations against former Acting Justice Minister Nyanti Tuan, Tweah maintained that lawful officials performing their official duties cannot be charged with conspiracy in the absence of clear evidence of criminal intent.

He also rejected the money laundering allegation, insisting that all transactions occurred strictly between government accounts and did not involve illicit funds.

Despite his denials, Tweah's testimony raised potential inconsistencies. While he claimed that written authorization was not always required, his defense also suggested that approvals from the NSC existed, though none were presented in court. He further cited national security and confidentiality as reasons for withholding certain details, raising questions about the balance between secrecy and accountability.

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Additionally, although Tweah criticized investigators for failing to track how the funds were ultimately used, he did not provide a detailed account of their final allocation. He acknowledged that, in urgent circumstances, funds could be spent outside standard public financial management laws, with records adjusted afterward--an argument that may influence how the jury interprets compliance with procedural requirements.

Prosecutors maintain that no documented authorization from the NSC or Joint Security has been produced and that the transactions in question were irregular and insufficiently accounted for. The indictment underscores the absence of formal instructions or requests supporting the transfers.