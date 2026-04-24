Liberia: Nimba - Two Children Missing After Alleged Attack Over Disputed Farmland

Family says armed group chased them from farm in Gbotuo Town; authorities confirm arrests as search continues for two boys reported missing since April 16.

By S. Matthew M. Quoi, Jr. in Nimba County

GBOTUO TOWN, Nimba County, April 23, 2028 -- Two children are reported missing in Gbotuo Town, Electoral District #6, following an alleged April 16, 2026, attack linked to an ongoing land dispute between residents of Gbear Gblor and Kparblee Administrative District.

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The children's mother, Albertha Gramie, told reporters that she and her six children had gone to their farming village that morning for routine farm work.

She said the family left the village and walked about 8 minutes to a nearby waterside to wash their work clothes when she heard a loud noise from another nearby settlement.

Fearing trouble, she said she asked the children to return quickly to their main village.

When they returned, Gramie alleged they met a group she described as "Bokina-Bees" from Bahs Town in Kparblee Administrative District.

She claimed the group, led by Jesse Bah, chased them off the farmland, damaged crops, and threatened to set the farm ablaze, insisting the land belongs to Kparblee and not Gbear Gblor.

She said she and the children ran into the bush and became separated. In the process, two boys, Solomon Kollie, 6, and Josiah Korden, 9, were reported missing and have not been seen since.

Gramie also alleged that two power-saw operators who went to the village to cut wood were detained by the group, whom she said were armed with cutlasses and other weapons. She said she immediately reported the matter to town authorities.

Acting Gbotuo Town Chief Allen G. Karzon confirmed the report, adding that the town's substantive chief was arrested around 5:00 a.m. on April 17 after state security forces were deployed in the area. Karzon said the chief had planned to convene a meeting with residents to address the situation.

He said he has been in contact with the clan chief, paramount chief, and the district statutory superintendent to help calm tensions and push for an investigation. Karzon said more than 10 young men searched nearby bushes for three days but found no trace of the children.

Paramount Chief Oksen N. Troh also confirmed the incident. He said he contacted Jesse Bah, who residents accused of leading the group, but did not receive what he described as a satisfactory response.

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Troh said he reported the matter to the clan chief and the statutory superintendent, who advised residents to remain calm while investigations continue.

The dispute, residents say, stems from a longstanding boundary disagreement between Kparblee and Gbear Gblor dating back to 2021, when one person reportedly died. Following that incident, former County Inspector B. Mark Gblinwon reportedly placed a stay order on the disputed area, halting farming until the government could conduct demarcation.

Residents of Gbear Gblor claim they have complied with the stay order, while alleging that residents of Kparblee have continued farming in the area.

Authorities have arrested at least five people in connection with the incident, including three Gbotuo residents, among them the town chief and youth chairman, and the two power-saw operators, residents said.

Community members, however, questioned why Jesse Bah--repeatedly accused as the leader of the alleged attackers--has not been arrested, and urged authorities to take action.

Residents also accused Nimba County Inspector Daniel Zekpeh of bias and of failing to provide what they called a fair platform for dialogue. Some further alleged he received L$60,000 from individuals in Kparblee to support their position; The New Dawn could not independently verify the claim.

They also criticized the early-morning arrests carried out by state security, describing the operation as unfair and targeted at what they termed "peaceful citizens."

As of press time, the two boys remained missing. Authorities said investigations are ongoing as residents continue to call for urgent efforts to locate the children and address the dispute.