Liberia: Residents Accuse Contractor of Narrowing Road Mid-Project, Demand Answers From Public Works

Published: April 23, 2026

HOLY CITY, R2 Community, Margibi County -- Residents of the Holy City community along the Robertsfield Highway are accusing the contractor handling an ongoing road pavement project of shrinking the road's width as construction progresses deeper into the settlement, raising questions about design changes, compromised standards and the use of taxpayer funds.

The project, awarded to the Quality Group of Construction Companies and supervised by the Ministry of Public Works, began in 2023 and was initially welcomed as a long-overdue infrastructure improvement for the fast-growing community. Nearly three years later, residents say what is being built looks nothing like what was promised, and they want to know why.

"When they started the road, it was very wide from the beginning, but now it is getting smaller," said Tinna D. Barcley, a Block A resident. "It looks like the government is trying to compromise certain people. We are confused as a community and we are preparing to go to Public Works because we need answers."

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The concern is not limited to width. Residents say structures that were marked for demolition to make way for the original road design are now being left standing, while the road itself is being re-routed around them, suggesting the design has been altered without public explanation.

"Public Works came and marked several structures, but now it looks like those markings are being ignored and the road is being reduced instead," said Samuel Reeves, leader of Block D. "What has caused this change in design? That is the question we are asking."

Community Chairman Daniel R. Dennis framed the issue in terms of safety and long-term cost. The road is expected to serve as a key corridor linking the community to Duport Road and onward to the Mount Barclay area, a function that demands proper engineering standards, not a compromised build that will require expensive repairs in the years ahead.

"If this road is going to be a major corridor, it should not be anything below standard," Dennis said. "Otherwise, the government will end up spending more money to fix it later."

He also warned that a narrowed road on a busy stretch increases the risk of accidents, particularly as vehicle traffic in the area continues to grow.

Residents raised an additional concern tied to the approaching rainy season: they say the project's drainage system is substandard, putting homes close to the construction zone at risk of flooding in the coming months.

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The Ministry of Public Works has not responded. Communications Director Benjamin Myers did not reply to multiple calls and text messages sent by this reporter before press time. The contractor has similarly offered no public explanation for the apparent design changes.

A community delegation is preparing to formally present its concerns to the Ministry. Residents say they are not seeking confrontation -- they are seeking accountability.