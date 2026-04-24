Liberia: Government Advances Decentralization Drive, Unveils Plan for Local Government Training Institute

-The Assistant Minister for Research, Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Local Government, Emmanuel Wheinyue, has reaffirmed government's strong commitment to decentralization, improved county governance systems, and strengthened local development planning across Liberia.

In Gbarnga, Minister Wheinyue, in an interview with The Liberian Investigator, outlined a broad set of reforms and capacity-building interventions aimed at strengthening how development is planned, implemented, and reported at the county level, in line with the government's decentralization agenda under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

He said the government remains committed to empowering local governance structures through reforms designed to bring decision-making and development closer to citizens, while improving efficiency and accountability in service delivery.

Strengthening Planning, Procurement, and Reporting Systems

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Minister Wheinyue explained that the government is working closely with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to enhance the technical capacity of county officials, including development officers, finance officers, procurement officers, and planning officers.

He noted that the initiative focuses on improving development planning, project selection, budgeting processes, procurement procedures, engineering assessments such as Bills of Quantities (BoQs), and standardized reporting frameworks.

According to him, uniform planning and reporting templates are being introduced across counties to ensure consistency, transparency, and improved efficiency in implementing county development agendas.

County Development Agenda and Local Priorities

The Assistant Minister explained that Liberia's national development framework and county development agendas are designed to reflect the priorities of citizens from communities to county capitals.

He stressed that effective implementation depends on strong institutional systems, skilled personnel, and coordinated efforts between national and local government structures.

While acknowledging that county councils and governance structures are still evolving, he emphasized that continuous training and institutional support remain central to successful decentralization.

Progress Across Counties and Ongoing Challenges

Minister Wheinyue noted that despite challenges, counties are making visible progress in development delivery, including road rehabilitation, bridge construction, and community infrastructure projects across the country, including Bong County.

He said reports from county officials indicate improved completion rates of projects and stronger implementation of development activities, which reflect positive progress under the decentralization framework.

However, he acknowledged persistent challenges such as logistical constraints, limited resources, and capacity gaps at the county level.

To address these, he said government is gradually providing logistical support, including vehicles and motorbikes for county officials, while strengthening operational systems to improve service delivery.

Revenue Sharing and Local Development Financing

Minister Wheinyue also highlighted Liberia's revenue-sharing framework, which ensures that a portion of revenue generated from natural resources is returned to counties to support local development.

He explained that the system is designed to promote equity, strengthen local service delivery, and ensure that communities directly benefit from resource extraction activities within their jurisdictions.

He further noted that strengthening domestic revenue collection, including property tax compliance and other local levies, remains critical to sustaining county-level development financing.

Establishment of Local Government Training Institute

A key reform announced by the Assistant Minister is the planned establishment of a Local Government Training Institute, to be developed in collaboration with the Development Education Network of Liberia (DEN-L) in Bong County.

He said the institute will be based in Gbarnga and will serve as a national hub for training and capacity building of local government officials.

According to him, the initiative will institutionalize structured orientation programs and modular training covering governance, development planning, peacebuilding, and administrative management.

He explained that officials will undergo phased training over several months, combining practical learning and certification to better prepare them for effective public service delivery.

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Commitment to Leadership and Institutional Reform

Minister Wheinyue praised the leadership of the Ministry of Local Government, particularly Minister Francis S. Nyumalin, describing him as a strong and results-driven leader.

He said the Minister and his management team are demonstrating outstanding leadership in advancing decentralization reforms and strengthening county governance systems across Liberia.

Conclusion

Emmanuel Wheinyue reaffirmed that decentralization remains a long-term national process requiring sustained investment in people, systems, and institutions.

According to him,through continuous reforms, improved coordination, and capacity-building initiatives such as the planned Local Government Training Institute, Liberia is steadily moving toward a more responsive and effective local governance system that delivers tangible development outcomes for citizens across all counties.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media during a recently concluded engagement with local government officials in Gbarnga, Bong County, where he represented the Ministry of Local Government.