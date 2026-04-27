Abuja — The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its planned indefinite nationwide strike following fresh commitments by the federal government to address key welfare concerns, including the reinstatement of the reviewed Professional Allowance Table (PAT).

The decision was reached at an emergency virtual meeting of the association's National Executive Council (NEC), held yesterday, where members assessed recent high-level interventions by top government officials and critical stakeholders in the health sector.

NARD had earlier resolved to embark on a total and indefinite strike over the federal government's reversal of the reviewed PAT and other lingering welfare issues.

However, the NEC said it was persuaded to reconsider the action after the government reversed its earlier position, with implementation of the allowance now expected to reflect April salaries and subsequent payments.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The council also noted renewed assurances from the government to clear outstanding promotion and salary arrears owed to resident doctors across affected institutions, as well as initial approval for the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), with a commitment to ensure its full disbursement.

Additionally, the Budget Office has indicated readiness to commence the process for settling the backlog of 19 months' arrears of the professional allowance, a development NARD described as a significant step toward resolving long-standing grievances.

Despite the progress, the association expressed concern over the continued delay in the payment of house officers' salaries, calling for an urgent stakeholders' meeting to address the issue and reach a definitive resolution.

Following extensive deliberations, the NEC resolved to suspend the proposed strike action while setting a timeline to review the level of government compliance at its May Ordinary General Meeting (OGM), scheduled to be held in Kano.

The association, in a statement by its president, Dr Mohammad Usman Suleiman; secretary general, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim; and publicity and social secretary, Dr Abdulmajid Yahya Ibrahim, however, maintained a firm stance, demanding sustained implementation of the reviewed PAT, prompt payment of all arrears, and expedited release of the MRTF, warning that failure to meet these commitments could trigger further action.

NARD also acknowledged the roles played by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, ministers, lawmakers, and other key stakeholders whose interventions helped to avert the industrial action.