Nigeria: Tuggar Declares Interest in 2027 Bauchi Governorship Race

Bauchi — Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has announced his intention to contest the Bauchi State governorship in the 2027 general election.

The former lawmaker, who represented Gamawa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives after his election in 2007 on the platform of the All Nigeria People's Party (ANPP), made his declaration known in Bauchi yesterday.

He said his decision to join the race was driven by a desire to improve residents' living conditions and unlock the state's potential, rather than by personal ambition.

According to him, Bauchi State possesses vast resources, yet many citizens still struggle with poverty, poor access to quality education, and inadequate healthcare services.

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Drawing on his experience in business and agriculture, Tuggar said he understands the challenges facing entrepreneurs, farmers, and livestock owners, and stressed that these sectors would receive priority attention under his leadership.

The governorship hopeful, who contested the seat in 2011 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and later sought the ticket again in 2015, said his years in opposition politics shaped his resilience and broadened his understanding of governance. He also reiterated the need for regular and timely payment of workers' salaries.

Tuggar outlined agriculture, rural development, and economic expansion as central pillars of his agenda. He pledged to support farmers, boost livestock production, encourage agro-processing, and improve rural infrastructure, including roads and storage facilities, to make agriculture more profitable.

He also promised to strengthen local markets across the state, noting their importance to livelihoods and economic activities.

On security, Tuggar expressed concern over rising threats and proposed community-based approaches, dialogue, and closer collaboration with traditional institutions to restore safety.

He said his administration would also focus on youth empowerment through educational reforms, digital skills development, support for entrepreneurship, and the establishment of technology hubs.

In the health sector, he pledged to enhance maternal and child healthcare, strengthen public hospitals, and expand social protection for vulnerable groups.

Tuggar commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as minister, saying the position gave him deeper insight into governance and strengthened his capacity to serve the state's people.