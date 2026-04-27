Nigeria: Dapo Abiodun - Legislative Representation Demands More Than Executive Branding

Akinyemi Ifetuga is of the view that the people of Ogun East will benefit more from Dapo Abiodun as their representative in the Senate in 2027

The nation is fast inching toward the 2027 general election,and there's a predictable transition that is unfolding. Some of the second-term governors are already repositioning for seats in the National Assembly as their natural retirement home. They are seeking to convert executive visibility into legislative relevance.

Outgoing Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, is among them. He is aiming to replace the incumbent senatorand one of his predecessors, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, in Ogun East.

Yet, beneath this ambition lies a question that cannot be glossed over: does executive experience automatically translate into legislative competence? Evidently, it does not.

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Unarguably, governance at the executive level is defined by control over budgets, projects and administrative machinery. The legislature, however, operates differently.

It demands influence without direct control, effectiveness without execution and results shaped through lawmaking, oversight and negotiation. The transition is not automatic; it must be earned.

On paper, Ogun State's fiscal priorities appear robust. Budgets running into hundreds of billions of naira consistently highlight infrastructure and healthcare. But budgets are declarations; governance is delivery.

Regrettably, across Ogun East, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, the outcomes tell a more complicated story. Road networks remain uneven, limiting mobility, slowing emergency response, and constraining economic activity.

Infrastructure, in this sense, is not just a development yardstick, it is the backbone of every other system. Where it is weak, everything else falters.

Illustratively, nowhere is this more evident than in Dapo Abiodun's emergency healthcare logistics. The state's use of tricycles as response vehicles has been presented as innovation. In reality, it reflects something more troubling: an adjustment to limitations rather than a resolution of them.

Emergency response is not an area for compromise. It depends on speed, coordination and capacity. Improvisation may be necessary in the short term, but when it becomes a sustained approach, it signals a deeper policy problem and questions leadership capacity.

This is the crux of the matter. The issue is not the presence of interim solutions, but their normalisation. For a state with consistent capital allocations to infrastructure, the expectation is clear, progress toward durable, scalable systems. When that progress is replaced by adaptation, questions about policy direction become unavoidable.

Policy direction is ultimately a reflection of policy thinking. It is also the one competency that meaningfully connects executive governance with legislative responsibility.

Where governance consistently adapts to constraints instead of eliminating them, it suggests a leadership model focused more on coping than solving. The people of Ogun East deserve better.

The senatorial district, has, in the past shown that it understands this distinction. The election of Gbenga Daniel in 2023 was rooted in his tangible record as governor. That decision set a precedent: executive performance must provide credible evidence for legislative trust.

That precedent now demands consistency. After seven years in office, the questions are straightforward. Has infrastructure in Ogun State expanded in a way that measurably improves access?

Has healthcare delivery become more reliable and better coordinated? Has governance moved from stopgap responses to system-building? These questions go beyond politics. They speak to governing philosophy. Yet their answer is no.

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What emerges, on closer inspection, is not a lack of activity, but a pattern, one of serial adaptation, where responses are shaped by existing limitations rather than designed to eliminate them.

That distinction is decisive. The Senate is not a chamber for managing constraints; it is a platform for addressing them through legislation and oversight.

Seven years is more than enough time to demonstrate direction. For Ogun East, the choice ahead is therefore not about familiarity or mere political continuity, but about capacity - whether the record on ground reflects the depth required for national responsibility.

Ultimately, it is not a contest of names, but of evidence. The Senate does not reward motion. It it is a reward method. And it is in that difference that this election will be decided.