Nigeria: 2027 - Borno APC Backs Tinubu, Shettima

Stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State yesterday endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as the party's presidential candidates for 2027.

The endorsement was unanimously agreed on at the party's critical stakeholders' meeting in Maiduguri.

Some of the stakeholders present at the meeting included Gov. Babagana Zulum, Minister of Agriculture, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Sen. Mohammed Monguno, Sen. Ali Ndume and APC deputy national chairman, Bukar Dalori.

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Others are members of the House of Representatives, members of the state assembly, former Commissioners in the state, local government chairmen, and all party executives at the state and local levels, among others.

Dalori, while endorsing Tinubu and Shettima, said that the decision was collectively agreed across the state by the party's stakeholders.

He said the decision was a clear demonstration of the party's unity and the confidence of the people in its leadership across the board.

Similarly, Zulum while endorsing Tinubu and Shettima assured the state's total commitment to ensure APC victory in the 2027 general elections.

The governor who also spoke on his administration's commitment to fairness and justice for all citizens urged for more unity to sustain development.

Zulum further expressed his deepest appreciation to his political mentor, the vice-president, confirming his loyalty to Shettima, whom he said he respected more than anyone after his parents.

He, however, urged the aspirants under APC in the state to take things easy, adding that power is from God who has already destined who to give power to.

Zulum urged the aspirants to put their faith in God, remain calm and work together in the interest of the party and state in general.(NAN)