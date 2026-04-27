Nigeria: Tinubu Steering Nigeria Towards Greatness - RHA Coordinator

Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) in Anambra South Senatorial District, Prof. Joseph Ugboaja, says Nigeria is on the right path to greatness under President Bola Tinubu in spite of prevailing challenges.

Ugboaja made the assertion during the inauguration of the RHA Orumba North local government area chapter at Oko community in Anambra State yesterday.

The coordinator, who is also the chief medical director of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, urged residents of Orumba North to support the administration and its re-election bid.

He said the federal government had recorded notable achievements in key sectors, including infrastructure, economy, health and education.

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According to him, the administration has embarked on bold economic reforms and extensive road construction and rehabilitation across the country.

Ugboaja also highlighted improvements in the health sector, citing infrastructure upgrades and manpower development at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

He further commended the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which he said provided interest-free loans to students to support their education.

"The president has set a pace that is putting Nigeria in the right direction for economic and social emancipation. The journey to Nigeria's greatness may be daunting, but there are clear indications that the country is on course," he said.

He urged the newly inaugurated executives to mobilise support at the grassroots for the administration and spread the message of hope among the people.

"I appeal to you to remain steadfast and committed to achieving the mandate. Necessary support will be provided to ensure success," he added.

Also speaking, the RHA Coordinator in Orumba North, Chief Handel Okoli, enumerated what he described as the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

Okoli said ongoing development in Anambra, particularly in Orumba North and its environs, were largely due to the support of the Federal Government.