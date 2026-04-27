Nigeria: At Ibadan Summit - Opposition Parties Resolve to Field Single Presidential Candidate in 2027

Ibadan — Nigeria's opposition parties have taken a major step toward political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections, agreeing in principle to present a single presidential candidate to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The resolution emerged as the key outcome of the Ibadan Declaration, a communiqué issued at the end of a national summit of opposition parties held on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In the communiqué jointly signed by the chairmen of participating parties, the opposition bloc said it would "work towards fielding one presidential candidate for the 2027 elections," adding that such a candidate would be "agreed and supported by all participating opposition parties."

The parties said the decision was part of efforts to halt what they described as a creeping attempt by the APC to entrench a one-party state and impose President Bola Tinubu as the sole viable candidate in the next election cycle.

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"The survival of multi-party democracy in Nigeria is under threat," the communiqué stated, pledging collective resistance against actions capable of undermining democratic plurality.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to participate fully in the 2027 elections at all levels, including the presidential poll, dismissing any suggestion of withdrawal or boycott.

The summit also took a firm position on electoral governance, demanding immediate reforms to the Electoral Act 2026.

The parties urged the National Assembly to remove provisions they said could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

In a more direct criticism, the opposition called for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, accusing him of partisanship and bias in favour of the ruling party.

According to the communiqué, Nigerians had "lost confidence" in the INEC leadership, warning that his continued stay in office could "trigger widespread crisis" and undermine the credibility of the 2027 elections.

The parties also rejected recent electoral guidelines issued by INEC, describing them as deliberate obstacles aimed at weakening opposition parties, and demanded an extension of the deadline for party primaries to the end of July 2026.

On civil liberties, the summit condemned what it described as harassment and detention of opposition figures on bailable offences, calling for their immediate release to ensure inclusive political participation.

The communiqué stressed that democracy cannot thrive where opposition voices are suppressed or intimidated.

The opposition parties commended Nigerians for their resilience amid economic and political challenges, expressing confidence in popular support for what they termed a "national rescue mission."

They also appreciated Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the people of the state for hosting what they described as an "epochal event."

The Ibadan summit marked one of the most coordinated efforts by Nigeria's fragmented opposition to forge a united front ahead of a general election.

Observers note that translating the resolution into a workable coalition, particularly in agreeing on a single candidate, will test the cohesion and discipline of the parties involved.

Still, the declaration signals a shift in opposition strategy that could reshape the dynamics of the 2027 presidential race if successfully implemented, analysts say.

Earlier in his welcome address, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, raised concerns over the future of Nigeria's democracy, warning that the country risked a gradual slide into a one-party state if opposition politics continued to weaken.

The governor said recent political developments point to a troubling concentration of power that could erode democratic competition.

Makinde noted that a growing number of state governments are now aligned under a single political party, alongside what he described as "open efforts" to consolidate legislative dominance.

He added that opposition parties are increasingly mired in internal crises and legal disputes, raising doubts about their effectiveness.

"Taken together, they point to a pattern where the space for real political competition is disappearing," he said, warning that democracy is rarely destroyed abruptly but weakened gradually until citizens lose confidence in it.

The governor stressed that democracy cannot be defined by the dominance of one party, but by the presence of credible alternatives that give citizens meaningful choices.

"Once that disappears, what we have may still be called democracy, but it will no longer function as one," he warned.

Makinde also highlighted the historical significance of Ibadan as a venue for such dialogue, recalling its role in hosting critical constitutional discussions in 1950 that helped shape Nigeria's political structure. He said the current gathering carries a similar responsibility to protect democratic values.

Clarifying the intent of the summit, the governor dismissed suggestions that the meeting was aimed at targeting any individual or advancing personal ambitions, describing it instead as a collective effort to preserve Nigeria's democratic system

"This is not a gang-up against one man. It is also not about individual ambition. Rather, it is about the collective aspiration of Nigerians to have a properly defined democracy," he said.

He warned that democracy without a strong opposition is fragile, describing it as "a slow drift toward a one-party state," a trajectory he said Nigeria must avoid.

According to him, a credible opposition is not a threat to governance but a key pillar that sustains accountability and openness.

Makinde called on political actors across party lines to rise above fragmentation, urging them to confront current challenges with honesty and a shared sense of national responsibility.

"This is not a moment for silence... Nigeria has come too far to pretend that this does not matter," he said.

The summit brought together opposition leaders, political stakeholders and civil society actors from across the country, amid growing debate over the health of Nigeria's multiparty democracy.

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, declared that the 2027 general elections would not be a conventional contest but a direct contest "between the ruling APC and the Nigerian people."

Senator Mark made the declaration while delivering a keynote address at the National Summit of Opposition Party Leaders held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The summit, themed, "That We May Work Together for a United Opposition to Sustain Our Democracy," drew notable politicians including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, national chairmen of opposition parties, former governors and other stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, the former Senate President said Nigerians had "seen through the smokescreen and the lies" and now recognised what he described as a government that had failed to meet expectations.

"As we have repeatedly maintained, this is no longer a conventional political contest. This contest is between the ruling party, APC, and the Nigerian people," Mark said.

He said the APC was "contesting against the mother who has just buried her child," "against the father who works endlessly yet cannot feed his family," and "against young graduates who see no future, and the pensioner abandoned after decades of service."

Senator Mark described recent changes in the federal government's economic team as a "tacit admission of failure," insisting that "if a system is functioning effectively, such changes would not be necessary."

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He said "rejigging the cabinet at this late hour cannot save them from the verdict of the people."

On the electoral process, the former Senate President expressed concern over the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"The fate of our democracy rests on the neutrality and integrity of our electoral institutions. When the referee openly wears the jersey of one team, the legitimacy of the outcome is lost," he warned.

He added that Nigerians had "lost confidence in INEC," describing the electoral body as no longer an impartial umpire.

He cautioned that if nothing changed, "Professor Ojo Amupitan may preside over one of the most distrusted elections in Nigeria's history," warning of possible consequences.

Calling for unity, Senator Mark urged opposition leaders not to allow personal ambition to derail the collective resolve to reposition the country.

"At a defining moment in our history, we must not allow personal ambition to override the will of Nigerians. We must choose unity over division and sacrifice over self," he said.

He urged that the Ibadan summit should mark a turning point in efforts to restore democratic integrity and rebuild national institutions.

He expressed confidence that with "conviction, discipline and sincerity," the will of the Nigerian people would prevail.

"May history remember us for our courage, our sacrifice and our resolve to defend our democracy and our country," he said.

The summit in Ibadan forms part of ongoing consultations by opposition leaders to forge a united front ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In his submission, the factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Taminu Turaki (SAN), described the current state of the nation as a period of progressive retrogression.

He called for an immediate and unified coalition of opposition forces to dislodge the APC in 2027.