Nigeria: APC Women Leader Demands 50 Percent Elective Positions for Female Aspirants

26 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aza Msue

The Benue State All Progressives Congress (APC) women leader, Helen Agaigbe, has urged the party to consider 50 per cent inclusivity in elective positions in the 2027 general elections.

Agaigbe while calling for increased women's representation proposed the allocation of two state House of Assembly seats per senatorial zone, one House of Representatives slot in each zone and at least one senatorial seat for women.

The state APC women leader who made the demand at the party secretariat in Makurdi yesterday when members of the Benue 2027 Female Aspirants Forum visited the State Executive Committee to declare their intentions and seek the party's backing, appealed to the APC state chairman to transmit the request to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Addressing the forum, Benue State chairman of the APC, Benjamin Omale, called on women to contest elective positions in the elections, assuring them of the party's readiness to support and nominate credible female aspirants.

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He said the APC recognised the critical role of women in politics and governance, noting that the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia had demonstrated commitment to inclusiveness through key appointments, including the emergence of the first female Secretary to the State Government.

In a statement issued by the APC state publicity secretary, Benedict Yawe, Omale commended the women for demanding greater inclusion, stressing that the party cannot thrive without their contributions.

He added that women deserve at least 35 per cent affirmative participation in the political process.

Omale assured the delegation that their demands would be conveyed to Governor Alia for consideration, describing him as a gender-friendly leader committed to inclusive governance.

Earlier, the coordinator of the forum, Blessing Aminde, said the visit was to seek the party's blessing and support, noting that women had consistently demonstrated loyalty and electoral strength.

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