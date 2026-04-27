Nigeria: APC Governors Consolidate Control of Party Structures Ahead Primaries

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have intensified moves to consolidate control of party structures across states ahead of the 2027 general election primaries, triggering concerns among stakeholders over the conduct of the exercise.

Findings by LEADERSHIP Sunday indicate that governors are strengthening their influence over ward, local government and state party executive structures, key layers that determine mobilisation and voting strength under the direct primary system.

The development has generated unease among party elders, federal lawmakers and other stakeholders, who fear that such dominance could affect internal democracy and the competitiveness of the primaries.

A party chieftain in the North-West, Sumaila Samsudeen, said control of grassroots structures could shape the outcome of primaries despite the adoption of direct voting.

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"When governors control the structures and the grassroots machinery, they can still shape outcomes. That defeats the essence of competitive primaries," he said.

Members of the National Assembly are also reportedly at odds with some governors in Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, Ondo, Adamawa, Katsina, Ogun and Jigawa states, with several lawmakers alleging exclusion from party structures needed for mobilisation ahead of the primaries.

In Delta State, tensions have escalated within the APC over the 2027 contests in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency and the Delta North Senatorial District.

The incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, has accused his predecessor, Hon. Ossai N. Ossai, of plotting protests against him, an allegation the latter denied, stating that calls by stakeholders for him to contest had unsettled the incumbent.

In the Delta Central Senatorial District, former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has declared his intention to return to the Senate, setting up a contest with incumbent Senator Ede Dafinone, who is believed to have the backing of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Supporters of Omo-Agege have alleged that their camp was sidelined during the last party congresses, while rejecting what they described as a consensus arrangement.

In Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has endorsed Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as his preferred successor. The move has reportedly displaced other aspirants, including Senator Iyabo Obasanjo.

The governor is also said to be considering a bid for the Ogun East Senate seat, where incumbent Senator Gbenga Daniel is seeking re-election.

In Kogi State, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is reported to have backed candidates across the three senatorial districts.

In Kogi East, Joseph Ameh Erico is said to be positioning to challenge Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho, while in Kogi West, Sam Aro is emerging as an opponent of Senator Sunday Karimi.

In Kogi Central, former Governor Yahaya Bello is believed to have the backing of the state leadership, while in Ofu/Igalamela, Ibaji and Idah Federal Constituency, Victor Nwochola has also been endorsed.

Some aspirants in the state are reportedly protesting and exploring alternative political platforms.

In Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule's reported endorsement of Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada has been rejected by former governor Tanko Al-Makura, leading to a disagreement within the party.

In Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Alia has yet to publicly endorse any aspirant.

However, one of his loyalists, former Speaker Emmanuel Jime of the state house of assembly, is rumoured to be eyeing the Benue North West senatorial district, while incumbent Senator Titus Zam, from the camp of Senator George Akume, is struggling to retain his seat.

Similar line-ups have been drawn down to the least position in the state, with tension building up as the primary election draws closer.

Political analysts say control of party structures could influence membership registers, mobilisation and voting patterns, factors that may affect the credibility of the primaries if not properly managed.

However, supporters of the governors argue that coordination within party structures is necessary to maintain cohesion and electoral strength.

At the national level, APC leaders have assured members of a transparent process.

National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the party would ensure credible primaries and would not tolerate actions that undermine internal democracy.

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Similarly, National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, said the party would strictly adhere to the laid-down procedures, adding that no aspirant would emerge outside the established guidelines.

According to the party's timetable, the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms will run from April 25 to 2 May, with submissions closing on 4 May 2026.

Presidential primaries are scheduled for May 15 and 16, followed by National Assembly and state assembly primaries, with governorship primaries ending on 23 May.

The party has pegged nomination fees at N100 million for presidential aspirants, N50 million for governorship aspirants, N20 million for Senate aspirants, N10 million for House of Representatives aspirants, and N6 million for state assembly aspirants.

Female aspirants, youths and persons with disabilities are to pay only for the expression of interest form and 50 per cent of the nomination fee.