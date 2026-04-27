Nigeria: Nasarawa Guber - Haruna Rejects Consensus As Shuaib Meets Party Faithful

The recent endorsement of Senator Ahmed Wadada by Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has continued to generate reactions as a governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in Nasarawa State, Prof. Mohammed Sani, has rejected the consensus arrangement adopted by stakeholders of the party across the three senatorial zones, declaring his intention to contest in the party's primaries.

He said he would slug it out with Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, the preferred candidate of the incumbent governor.

Following the emergence of Wadada, Sani convened a consultative meeting in Keffi with chairmen, secretaries and leaders of his support groups, describing the gathering as a decision-making forum rather than a campaign rally.

He said the meeting was held based on recommendations from his contact and mobilisation committee after reviewing political developments in the state.

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He explained that he delayed announcing his position to allow for wider consultations.

Meanwhile, supporters of another gubernatorial aspirant of the APC in the state, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, yesterday welcomed him in conclusion of his statewide consultations.

Dr. Shuaib was in the state capital, Lafia, to acknowledge responses and recommendations of loyalists on his next line of action following Governor Abdullahi Sule's endorsement of Wadada as his preferred successor.

Addressing the crowd from the southern zone which included Lafia, Doma, Awe, Keana and Obi local government areas, Dr. Shuaib thanked them for demonstrating resilience and uncommon faith in him, noting that the visit was not to campaign but to pay tributes to the people of the zone for their unflinching call.

"This is the time we need to thank each and every one of you for your support, thank our leaders and to assure you that better days are ahead. We have heard your calls and options for us from you as those who called on us to contest. We thank you and we will respond accordingly," he said.