Nigeria: ADC Chieftain Urges Opposition Unity to Unseat APC

A former minister of sports development and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Niger State, Barrister Abdulrahman Gimba, has urged opposition parties to unite ahead of the 2027 general elections to unseat the ruling APC administration.

Barrister Gimba gave the advice during a reception organised to honour new party officials in Minna yesterday.

According to him, Nigerians are not unaware of the plot by the APC-led administration to weaken the opposition but have failed in the attempt.

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He was optimistic that the ADC would form the next government at all levels considering the current situation in the country, saying the ADC is the only alternative political party ready to bring succour to Niger State and Nigeria.

He said the APC government was not ready to conduct free and fair elections, but the ADC must ensure they abide by the rules and constitution of Nigeria.

While advocating for the principle of participatory democracy by engaging the engine room of the party who should stand firmly, he said the party gives appropriate directives to dedicated supporters to ensure victory.

He tasked the party to elect the right people as its candidates to ensure that the people's choices emerge through formidable structures at the local, state and national levels.

The former minister called on the security agencies to be fair and just in the conduct of the elections, while on the peace pact he advocated that security agencies must be signatories to the pact to ensure commitment in order to achieve the fullest implementation of the pact.

The chairman , Niger State chapter of the ADC, Abdulhamid El-Waziri, decried the mismanagement of resources by the APC government to the detriment of the masses, saying the ADC was coming to correct the anomalies.

He said the party would surely form the next government because the people are fed up with the APC government's deceit.