Nigeria: TCN Recommits to Sustainable Transmission Upgrades for Reliable Power Supply

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has recommitted to sustainable transmission upgrades aimed at ensuring reliable power supply across the country.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting with staff in Abuja, the TCN managing director and CEO, Dr Sule Abdulaziz, pledged a results-driven second term focused on bulk electricity delivery and grid strengthening. described his reappointment by President Bola Tinubu.

He said the administration's focus aligns with the federal government's mandate of prioritising reliable and efficient electricity supply for Nigerians.

Highlighting progress made over the years, Abdulaziz noted that Nigeria's grid wheeling capacity has increased from about 5,000 megawatts in 2015 to over 8,700 megawatts.

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He attributed this growth to sustained investments in infrastructure, including new transformers and the completion of several 330kV and 132kV transmission projects nationwide.

The TCN boss also pointed to major partnerships with international development institutions such as the World Bank, African Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency, and Agence Française de Développement, which he said have significantly boosted grid capacity and modernization efforts.

According to him, the company installed over 82 transformers within 23 months, including 15 high-capacity 300MVA units deployed across key transmission stations in the second half of 2025.

He further said that multiple substations across the country including in Abuja, Kano, Enugu, and Benin have been upgraded to improve grid stability and operational efficiency.

Despite public criticism of the sector, Abdulaziz maintained that TCN boasts one of the most technically skilled workforces in Nigeria's power industry, crediting staff dedication for the company's achievements.

Looking ahead, he emphasised that infrastructure expansion must translate into tangible improvements in electricity supply to distribution companies and ultimately to consumers.

He also called for stronger cooperation between management, staff, and labour unions to achieve the company's objectives in the new term.

Earlier, executive director of Human Resources and Corporate Services, Abiodun Afolabi Fadahunsi, said the Town Hall Meeting was designed to promote transparency and inclusiveness within the organization. .

Other executives, including Transmission Service Provider head Engr. Olugbenga Ajiboye and Finance Director, Chuks Ochije, reiterated management's commitment to staff welfare and organisational success.

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The renewed leadership at TCN comes at a critical time as Nigeria continues efforts to improve power supply and address longstanding challenges in the electricity sector.