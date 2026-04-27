Nigeria: Governor Lawal Seeks Stakeholders' Joint Action On Zamfara Banditry

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State says he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to align with the four former governors and the federal government in efforts to restore law and order in the state.

Lawal spoke yesterday while hosting a one-day APC stakeholders' meeting at the Government House, Gusau, ahead of the party's congresses scheduled to begin on April 28.

Lawal reiterated the need for a united front among top politicians in the state to tackle the insecurity confronting the state.

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The governor noted that the meeting was the first of major APC stakeholders since he joined the party in March.

Lawal arrived at the venue with the four ex-governors of the state including, Sen. Ahmad Sani, Alhaji Mahmuda Shinkafi, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and other top party faithful as a show of unity among them.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for "navigating the complex challenges in the country" and for his support to Zamfara with security infrastructure, personnel and logistics to tackle insecurity in the state.

The governor said the meeting would deepen cohesion and unity, while consolidating ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Lawal restated his administration's commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to address insecurity and ensure lasting peace.

He highlighted his administration's giant strides in transforming the state and lifting the people out of poverty, while assuring all party members of fairness and due process.

The four former governors took turns to assure the president of their commitment and loyalty to his administration and his 2027 re-election bid. (NAN)