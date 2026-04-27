Nigeria: Speaker Abbas Hails Veteran Journalist Oko On 60th Birthday

The Speaker of the Nigeria House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated his Senior Legislative Aide and veteran journalist, Chooks Oko, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Oko, a Fellow of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, clocked 60 on Friday, April 24, amidst glowing tributes and compliments from family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers.

Abbas, in a congratulatory message to Oko, signed by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, described a 60th birthday as "a milestone in human life."

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He extolled Oko's life of service in his career and to humanity in general, and wished him God's continued protection.

"On behalf of the Hon. Speaker and staff of the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives, I write to congratulate you on this auspicious occasion of your 60th birthday.

"To celebrate a 60th birthday is a milestone in human life. Yours has been a life of service, both to the office and humanity in general.

"The Office of the Speaker is therefore delighted to be part of this celebration, for God's faithfulness in your life has been characterised by grace, tenacity and divine guidance.

"I extend our best wishes and prayers for God's abiding grace, mercy and continued protection to you and your family. May this special day be filled with joy, love and cherished memories," the statement added.

Oko's social media channels were also inundated with hearty wishes from mentees, family, friends and well-wishers, all acknowledging his kind-heartedness, dedication, community spirit and dependability.

Among those who commented include the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi State Council, Comrade Samson Nwafor; Editor, Nigerian Patriot Newspapers, Elder Oswald Agwu, among others.

They described the celebrant as a good man and silent achiever, and prayed that God would grant him many more years in good health to continue to positively impact humanity.

Nze Magnus Eze wrote: "Having known you these past decades, I can confirm that His grace is enough for you. Big congratulations."

There was also a get-together at the Abakaliki Golf Club, with a continued outpouring of good wishes, tributes and prayers.

Among those in attendance was the member representing Afikpo/Edda Federal Constituency, Hon. Idu Igariwey.

Others included Prof. Amari Omaka (SAN), Prof. Henry Urochukwu, Ambassador Nwanne Ominyi, Chief James Aroh Nweke, and the former representative of Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Hon. Darlington Okereke.