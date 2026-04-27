Nigeria: The Trust Deficit - Cyber Risk As a Structural Threat to Nigeria's Digital Economy

Trust is the currency of the digital economy; without it, transactions fail, systems lose credibility, and progress slows. In Nigeria, recent cybersecurity incidents are not just technical disruptions; they are steadily eroding the trust that underpins the country's digital transformation.

As Nigeria seeks to establish itself as a leader in Africa's digital economy, the integrity of its digital systems becomes increasingly critical. From fintech platforms to public sector services, millions of citizens and businesses depend daily on digital infrastructure to transact, verify identities, and access essential services. When these systems are compromised, the immediate consequences may be technical, but the longer-term effects are psychological, institutional, and economic.

Recent developments have sharply highlighted this reality. Incidents involving the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Sterling Bank, and Remita, as well as exposures affecting Lagos State University, collectively suggest a pattern rather than isolated occurrences. These incidents cut across core pillars of Nigeria's digital economy: finance, corporate identity, education, and professional certification, highlighting their systemic nature.

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Every incident gradually chips away at trust. Users begin to question the safety of their data, the reliability of platforms, and the competence of the institutions that manage them. This erosion of trust is rarely immediate or dramatic; it is gradual, cumulative, and often invisible until it manifests in behavioural shifts. Citizens may become more reluctant to engage with digital platforms, businesses may hesitate to fully digitize operations, and investors may reassess risk exposures within Nigeria's digital ecosystem.

The implications are significant as reduced trust can slow adoption of digital services, increase reliance on informal or manual alternatives, and ultimately constrain the growth trajectory of the digital economy. In a country where digital platforms are central to financial inclusion and public service delivery, this represents a structural risk.

The challenge is even more compounded by the evolving nature of cyber threats. Today's threat actors are not merely exploiting technical vulnerabilities; they are targeting entire systems: technology, people, and processes. Attacks are increasingly sophisticated, coordinated, and persistent. They leverage social engineering, credential compromise, supply chain weaknesses, and misconfigured systems to gain access and maintain persistence within networks. In such an environment, maintaining trust becomes both more complex and more urgent.

One of the most critical issues is transparency, as historically, many organisations, both public and private, have been reluctant to disclose cybersecurity incidents or provide detailed information about breaches. This reluctance is often driven by concerns about reputational damage, regulatory consequences, or public backlash. However, in practice, opacity tends to produce the very outcomes it seeks to avoid.

When stakeholders are left without clear information, speculation fills the gap. Rumours spread, misinformation takes hold, and confidence deteriorates more rapidly. By contrast, the recent communication by the CAC acknowledging "unauthorised access to limited aspects of its information systems" and advising stakeholders on precautionary measures demonstrates a more constructive approach. While no organisation welcomes such disclosures, transparency signals accountability and helps preserve institutional credibility.

Equally important is the role of coordinated response. The CAC's engagement with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) reflects an understanding that cybersecurity incidents require multi-stakeholder intervention. NITDA's subsequent directive to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to strengthen their cybersecurity posture in line with the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021 further reinforces the need for systemic action.

However, these responses also highlight a persistent challenge: Nigeria's cybersecurity posture remains largely reactive. Measures are often intensified after incidents occur, rather than being continuously embedded within institutional processes. This reactive cycle makes it difficult to build sustained trust.

Accountability is another critical dimension, as trust cannot be sustained without clear mechanisms for responsibility and remediation. When breaches occur, stakeholders expect not only swift containment, but also a transparent investigation into causes, clear attribution of responsibility where applicable, and concrete steps to prevent recurrence. Without these elements, confidence in both systems and institutions weakens.

Regulation plays a central role in shaping this environment. Institutions such as the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) are tasked with establishing standards that protect users and ensure compliance. However, regulation must strike a careful balance. Overregulation can stifle innovation, while weak enforcement can create uneven standards and systemic vulnerabilities.

What is required is not just regulation, but effective regulation, clear, enforceable, and aligned with the realities of modern cyber risk.

Ultimately, trust is built through consistency. It is reinforced when systems perform reliably, when institutions respond effectively, and when users feel that their data and transactions are protected. This consistency does not emerge by chance; it is the product of sustained investment, strong governance, and a culture of security that permeates both public and private sectors.

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Nigeria's digital economy holds immense potential. It is a key driver of growth, inclusion, and global competitiveness. But its success is contingent on a foundation of trust, trust that systems will function as intended, that data will be protected, and that institutions will act decisively when risks emerge.

Cybersecurity, in this context, is not merely a defensive function. It is an enabler of economic activity. It underwrites confidence, supports innovation, and sustains the integrity of digital interactions. Without it, the digital economy becomes fragile.

The emerging trust deficit should, therefore, be treated as a strategic concern. It is not enough to respond to individual incidents. What is required is a comprehensive approach that integrates cybersecurity into the core of digital strategy, across policy, infrastructure, and institutional practice.

Nigeria is at a pivotal moment. The trajectory of its digital economy will be shaped not only by its capacity to innovate, but by its ability to secure. In the digital age, confidence is everything. And confidence, once lost, is far more difficult to rebuild than it is to protect.

Dr. Olorunfemi is a technology strategist and cybersecurity consultant