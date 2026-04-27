Nigeria: FCT Teachers Suspend Strike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has announced the suspension of its seven days' strike, while directing teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the territory to resume classes today.

Chairman of the NUT in the FCT, Comrade Mohammed Abdullahi Shafas, announced the suspension of the strike, while briefing newsmen at the end of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting of the union held at the Teachers House in Gwagwalada, Sunday evening.

He said the decision to suspend the strike followed an emergency meeting of the SWEC to review the intervention of the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in dispute declared on April 20, 2026.

He said from the N5 billion commitment owed to teachers, the FCT Minister Nyesom has approved the release of N2 billion monthly from the IGR in addition to the 40 percent peculiar allowance as well as settlement of outstanding entitlements of the primary school teachers.

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He said on the issue of teachers' promotion, Wike has pledged to engage the chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission on removing the 'vacancy' precondition for teachers' promotion and review the 2024 promotion exercise.

"And it was after extensive deliberation that the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) resolved that all primary and secondary teachers are directed to resume work on Monday, April 27, 2026," he said.

The union, however, said that no teacher shall be victimised for participating in the strike action, adding that the union will also review its position whenever the FCT Administration fails to honour the agreements.

The union, while commending the teachers for their solidarity, reiffirmed its commitment to improved their working conditions in the FCT.

Recall that primary and secondary schools teachers across the six area councils of the FCT had on April, 20, 2026 embarked on an indefinite strike over their unmet outstanding demands and other entitlements following directives from the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Comrade Mohammed Abdullahi Shafas.

The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had on Thursday, met with the leadership of the union where he assured to meetup with the demands of the FCT primary and secondary school teachers.

The union, had while addressing the journalists after the closed doors with Wike said the executives of the union will go back to the larger house to inform it before taking final position on the matter.