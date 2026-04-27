Nigeria: Govt Approves N10bn Housing Loan Scheme for Civil Servants

The federal government has announced a N10 billion housing scheme to bridge Nigeria's housing deficit and facilitate affordable housing for low and middle income workers

Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, made the announcent in Abuja over the weekend during a joint press conference with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, National Pension Commission, among other relevant agencies

She has said "The Preaident has approved a ten billion Naira housing loan scheme for civil servants to improve access to home ownership for civil servants. This loan will be facilitated through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board.

"There's a saying that a person who owns their own home, they stand differently. When a civil servant knows that their family has a place they can call their own, they come to work with a different swagger. With more stability, more focus, and more purpose which is why the federal government has announced this scheme,"

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She explained that the adjustments are calibrated to reflect current economic realities.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank, Shehu Usman Osidi said the partnership with the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board marks the beginning of transformation to improve affordable housing for Nigerians especially civil servants

"The formalization of a strategic partnership marks the dawn of a renewed commitment to improving the lives and welfare of Nigerian workers, particularly our hard-working Federal Civil Servants, who remain the backbone of our nation's civil service. At the FNBN, we hold firmly to the belief that access to safe, decent and affordable housing is not a luxury but a necessity. It is central to dignity, productivity and national development.

"This is why our core mandate, driven through the National Housing Fund scheme, has consistently focused on expanding access to affordable housing finance for Nigerian workers. Over the years, we have supported thousands of Nigerians to achieve homeownership through the National Housing Fund mortgage loan scheme.

"The Federal Museum Bank of Nigeria will provide funding to the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board for on-lending to federal civil servants. It will provide multiple options tailored to meet the diverse housing needs of workers, whether for homeownership, renovation, rent support, or incremental housing development. In today's Nigeria, the need for innovative housing solutions cannot be over-emphasized, given the rising housing income and rising prices of building materials.," Osidi explained

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He said the collaboration is expected to expand access to housing across income levels and reduce the burden on civil servants who contribute significantly to the national housing fund.