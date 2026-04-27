Ghana: GRIDco Boss Steps Aside, Major Shake Up At ECG - Energy Minister Orders

Miniser for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has revealed a major shake up at Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) following recent power outages.

In a post on Facebook, Felix Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor has asked the CEO of GRIDCo to step aside pending investigations into fire incident at Akosombo power control center.

Also, he further noted that there has been a major shake up in the leadership of the ECG in the Ashanti Region.

"At 2pm tomorrow, Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Hon John Jinapor, will hold a major briefing on recent developments in electricity distribution," he concluded.

Related Articles