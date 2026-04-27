Nigeria: Zamfara Moves to Modernise Schools With New Infrastructure Strategy

The Zamfara State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has focused on new infrastructure models as part of efforts to transform the education sector.

This was the highlight of Day 7 of the ongoing 14-day Strategic Synthesis Programme held in the state.

The session, chaired by the Commissioner for Education, Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam, examined innovative approaches to expand capacity, improve learning environments and modernise schools.

Key proposals include the establishment of a Teacher Resource Centre with a capacity of about 500 participants to support training, professional development and instructional innovation.

The committee also reviewed the "Education Villages" concept, designed to cluster schools, accommodation, skills centres and support services in integrated learning environments.

Gajam said infrastructure development must go beyond conventional construction to focus on systems that build human capital and ensure quality service delivery.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Dauda Lawal's administration to building an inclusive and modern education system.

The session ended with the development of concept notes and cost models to guide implementation under the state's 120-day rapid intervention plan.

Participants included officials of the Teachers Service Board and other stakeholders in the education sector.